Socialist actor Brian Cox calls the Bible 'one of the worst books ever' and says 'the theater' is the 'one true church'

Actor Brian Cox opined that the Bible was "one of the worst books ever" and claimed that religion holds people back from evolving.

The self-identified socialist made the comments in an interview on "The Starting Line" podcast that was published Sunday. Cox was explaining why society needed to be more matriarchal and how the patriarchy had failed to express fully our human nature.

"Well do because we have to honor them and we have to give them their place and we're resistant to that," said Cox about women.

"It's Adam and Eve. The propaganda goes right the way back, the Bible is one of the worst books ever, for me from my point of view because it starts with the idea [about] Adam's Rib," he added. "You know, that out of Adam's Rib this woman was created and they believe it, because they're stupid enough."

He went on to say that the stories of the Bible were lies and propaganda.

"They need it but they don't need to be told lies," he explained. "You know, they need some kind of truth and that is not the truth. It is not the truth, it is a mythology."

He went on to say that humanity could evolve quicker if religion was done away with.

"We're not grown up. We haven't grown up. We're not even beyond the baby stage in our existence," he said.

"Human beings are so f***ed, basically. Basically, they're f***ed. And they have been," Cox continued. "And they're not doing anything about it and they'll continue to be f***ed, because they're so stupid, really. That's the thing about humanity is that it is so deeply, deeply stupid."

He also called the theater the one true church after explaining that religion keeps people from looking inside while acting reflects nature.

"That's what's so great about my job. That's what my job does, and it's what Shakespeare says, he calls it holding the mirror up to nature. That we reflect things back to the rest of humanity," Cox said.

"That's why the theater, of all the churches, the theater is the one true church, because it's the church of humanity," he claimed.

"It's people dealing with all those things that we're dealing with every day and all those false gods that we create for ourselves," he concluded. "And the notion of the word 'god' anyway is a sort of, it's a conceit, it's a terrible conceit that we don't really acknowledge in the way that it should be acknowledged."

Cox wrapped up as the lead actor in the popular HBO series "Succession" after four seasons.

