'F*** off': NFL reveals Tom Brady's wild reaction to being asked to sign an Eli Manning jersey

NFL legend Tom Brady had a very not-safe-for-work reaction when asked to sign the jersey of fellow NFL great Eli Manning.

Brady is widely considered to be the best NFL player of all time, pulling in a whopping seven Super Bowl victories. Playing in 10 Super Bowls in total, Brady had a record of 7-3. Two of those losses were to Manning, who played for the New York Giants: Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

The first loss even ruined the New England Patriots' perfect season, giving Brady plenty of reason for a sour taste in his mouth.

Recently, the NFL revealed footage of Brady sitting at a table signing a number of his jerseys from his time playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As Brady is signing away on the pile of No. 12 jerseys, a jersey is pulled away to reveal a No. 10 Manning jersey from the Giants. After giving a blank stare at the merchandise handler, Brady decided to sign it anyway.

"Tom Brady was asked to sign an Eli Manning jersey," the onscreen caption read.



The camera pans and then zooms in on the back of the jersey, where Brady appeared to sign "F*** off" right on the numbers.



Then, Manning was shown the jersey as he got ready to sign it himself.

"Beautiful," he said as he laughed uncomfortably, reading the message.

"I don't know what...I'll sign here. What do I say to this?" he murmured.

"I'll say 'good game,'" he added, giving an awkward look to the camera.

"At least he signed it," the NFL wrote on its TikTok page.

Despite being out of the NFL for nearly two years, Brady has consistently faced questions surrounding a possible return. He has stated himself that he isn't opposed to a comeback should the right team come knocking.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams recently said that he still believes Brady would be an effective quarterback in the league.

"He's getting older, but I mean he's still got to be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league."

As for Manning, he is long retired since playing just four games in 2019. He routinely hosts the "Manningcast" with his brother Petyon on ESPN, where they watch and comment on NFL games on Monday nights.

