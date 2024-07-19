'Better than half these dudes in the league': Raiders star Davante Adams would love for Tom Brady to come out of retirement

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams said he'd happily play with Tom Brady even if he were 58 years old.

It was widely speculated that NFL legend Tom Brady would play his last season with the Raiders to coincide with their move from Oakland to Las Vegas, which included a brand-new mega stadium. However, Brady retired as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although, much of the rumors seemed to culminate in Brady becoming a minority owner of the Raiders instead.

The team is currently struggling to find a solid quarterback, prompting podcast host and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe to ask Adams if he would play with Brady should he unretire.

'I don't know if they're going to let me.'

In fact, Sharpe barely got the words out before Adams started to answer.

"Tom Brady ... would you want — how old's Brady?" Sharpe began.

"Hell, yes," Adams interrupted.

"Damn, you didn't even let me finish the question!" Sharpe came back.

"I know exactly [what you were going to say]. I knew when you said 'Tom Brady' I knew what you said," Adams continued.

The 31-year-old wide receiver said he knew exactly what Sharpe was about to ask, adding that he has to "talk about how old [Brady] is."

"I don't care, I don't care!" he said on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

"Would you take Tom at 47 or 48?" Sharpe continued.

Adams clarified that even a 58-year-old Brady would still be one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

"He's getting older, but I mean he's still got to be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league."

The last time Brady seriously talked about a possible return to the NFL was in April 2024, when he said on the "DeepCut with VicBlends" podcast that he "wasn't opposed" to a Michael Jordan-style comeback.

"Let's say one day there's a situation, right? Maybe it's a [San Francisco] 49ers, maybe, you know, heading to the playoffs. Offense is great ..." the host described.

"Patriots, could be Raiders, could be ... never know," Brady interrupted.

"God forbid somebody goes down," the host continued. "Would you pick up that phone?"

"I'm not opposed to it," Brady said at the time. "I don't know if they're going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I don't know, I'm always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball, so to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back? I don't know if they'd let me, but I wouldn't be opposed to it," Brady concluded.

Adams went on to tell Sharpe that his team's offense was one that was "fit for a Tom Brady" due to it being an "offense that you have to have extremely high-level execution to be able to make it work."

Adams was also asked if he felt pressure to live up to the idea that Raiders players are troublemakers on and off the field.

In a hilarious response, Adams said that while he wants to people to "fear" him when they're playing against him, "You don't want them to fear that you're about to shoot them or rob them!"

"Nothing like that! We can't be getting too out of control with it," he laughed.



Brady has consistently stayed in headlines since his retirement, particularly with his massively successful Netflix roast. However, after garnering over 14 million views in the first week of airing, Brady later revealed that the impact the roast jokes had on his children was too much for him to consider participating in such an event ever again.

