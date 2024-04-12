'I'm not opposed to it': Tom Brady says he isn't against coming out of retirement for a Michael Jordan-style comeback

NFL legend Tom Brady gave fans hope for another stint in the league when he said he wasn't opposed to a comeback.

The soon-to-be 47-year-old was still playing at age 45 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he retired in 2022.

Seemingly still able to perform at a high level, Brady was rumored to be joining the Las Vegas Raiders to help promote the new team under the neon lights, but he chose to retire to spend time with his family. Following the 2021-2022 season, Brady got divorced from model wife Gisele Bundchen, which of course fueled rumors that he could return.

Brady talked about a possible comeback in the NFL during a short segment of a podcast — surprisingly, while he got his hair cut.

The unique interview format of "DeepCut with VicBlends" had the quarterback talking golf, fatherhood, and retirement with the host. Toward the end, the hairstylist brought up a hypothetical scenario to ask Brady if he would consider coming out of retirement.

"We get it, you're 100% retired," the host prefaced.



"Yes," Brady replied.

"Let's say one day there's a situation, right? Maybe it's a [San Francisco] 49ers, maybe, you know, heading to the playoffs. Offense is great ..." the host described.

"Patriots, could be Raiders, could be ... never know," Brady interrupted.

"God forbid somebody goes down," the host continued. "Would you pick up that phone?"

"I'm not opposed to it," Brady shockingly responded. "I don't know if they're going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I don't know, I'm always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball, so to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back? I don't know if they'd let me, but I wouldn't be opposed to it," Brady concluded.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady has long been rumored to be looking to buy a stake in an NFL team, most recently the aforementioned Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Sporting News, Brady agreed to terms with Raiders owner Mark Davis to buy a minority share in the team in 2023. However, in order to become an owner in the NFL, there is an approval process that involves league officials and other owners.

"We go through a very thorough process. ... We're just going through our process. We've been in touch with their side. I think it's been making progress," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said of Brady's deal.

Brady would need a reported 24 supporting votes from NFL owners to be allowed to take up ownership in the league.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

