Brian Williams says Democratic Party insulted the working class in scathing criticism of election

Brian Williams excoriated the Democratic Party in a scathing assessment he made on a late night talk show Thursday.

'It’s insulting when members of the working class — which the Democratic Party has lost entirely in our lifetimes — to insist the economy’s doing great.'

The former NBC News anchor made the comments while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Myers," where he called for a complete change in leadership for the Democrats.

"I think it's tough-love time for the Democratic Party. It needs to be stripped down and rebuilt," said Williams.

"I think that means a change in leadership. I want to know who thought it was a good idea that Joe Biden stand for another four years at 80 years of age and 37% popularity. So then, that saddled the party with a British-like short campaign season for them," he added.

Democrats lost control of the presidency as well as the U.S. Senate, and Republicans were able to maintain control of the House of Representatives, making the election an astounding clean sweep.

"I think it’s insulting when members of the working class — which the Democratic Party has lost entirely in our lifetimes — to insist the economy’s doing great. A 12-pack of Bounty is $40. Rich folks don’t feel that. Poor folks already switched to Sparkle during the COVID [pandemic], during the lockdown. And I think telling them that the Nasdaq is gangbusters is further insulting. It’s insulting," Williams continued.

“I think the biggest unforced error of the Biden administration, by far, was the border. To tell people it’s not a problem is insulting,” he added. “For the working class to see incoming migrants getting welcome bags, debit cards, and motel rooms is probably insulting as well; so there’s a lot of work to do.”

Williams' 28-year career at NBC was brought into disrepute after several exaggerations and outright lies were documented in his reporting. He signed off for the last time in Dec. 2021 with a warning about growing divisiveness in America.

"Their party has gone quinoa while the rest of America is eating Cracker Barrel," he concluded.

Video of the entire segment can be viewed on the show's YouTube channel.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!