Brit Hume defends Jacqui Heinrich after Trump lashes out at her: 'She was absolutely terrible'

President Donald Trump lashed out at a Fox News reporter and prompted veteran journalist Brit Hume to respond in defense.

Trump issued his invective against Jacqui Heinrich on Wednesday after she included in her reporting questions about impropriety related to the president promoting Tesla vehicles on the White House lawn.

'Was it sensitive to the moment that we are in buying a car, using the White House as a — as a backdrop for that?'

Heinrich is a leading White House correspondent for Fox News and also sits on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association, which has been feuding with the president.

"I watched Jacqui Heinrich from Fox over the weekend and I thought she was absolutely terrible," wrote Trump.

"She should be working for CNN, not Fox," he added. "Not surprisingly, I later found out that she’s a fan of the White House Correspondents Association!"

Hume responded that Heinrich was an unbiased reporter.

“I watched her too. She plays it straight, covering both sides of a story and has certainly played fair with you,” he wrote.

Heinrich raised the question about Tesla while interviewing Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio on Sunday.

"Speaking of Tesla, the president bought one this week in an attempt to boost its stock after it plunged about 38% amid Musk’s DOGE cuts," said Heinrich.

"There was basically a display at the White House there. He surveyed some cars. It was happening as, you know, Americans’ 401(k) accounts were facing some struggles because of this tariff war happening right now," she continued.

"Was that an appropriate thing for the president to do there?" she asked. "Was it sensitive to the moment that we are in buying a car, using the White House as a — as a backdrop for that?"

Moreno responded that Trump was merely promoting an American-made car, which is something that other presidents had done previously, including former President Joe Biden.

