Brothers of Laken Riley's murderer to be deported

Two brothers of Jose Ibarra, the illegal alien who murdered Laken Riley, are both going back to Venezuela as part of Operation Take Back America under President Donald Trump.

The other Ibarra brothers — 29-year-old Diego aka "Gocho" and 25-year-old Argenis aka "Meny" — both crossed the border illegally on multiple occasions during the Biden administration and have pled guilty to possessing a fraudulent document, according to a DOJ press release.

While in custody ... Diego apparently tinkered with the fire sprinkler system at the facility, causing 'severe water damage.' He was later allegedly found with two 'improvised weapons.'

The two counts of possession of a fraudulent document for which Diego is currently serving a whopping 48 months in prison seem to be the least harmful of a series of alleged offenses he has committed since he reportedly first stepped foot on American soil in 2023.

On April 3, 2023, Diego was removed from the U.S. and sent to Mexico after he was caught crossing the border illegally near Eagle Pass, Texas, the press release said. Just a few weeks later, on April 30, Diego was allegedly among a group of four Venezuelans caught illegally scaling a border fence in El Paso.

When a Border Patrol agent attempted to detain him, Diego allegedly grabbed the agent's radio and threw it and even attempted to bite the agent. He also "admitted to illegally crossing the border, resisting arrest and attempting to avoid apprehension at any cost," the DOJ said.

Diego then claimed asylum, expressing fear about returning to Venezuela, and was placed in the Alternatives to Detention program and released on the condition that he wear an ankle bracelet and report to an asylum hearing in New York City.

It appears he did not follow either of those instructions. The DOJ claimed that Diego "cut off" his ankle bracelet at some point since it last pinged near Littleton, Colorado, on May 25, 2023.

Diego also apparently never appeared at the New York hearing and instead moved to Athens, Georgia, where he lived with brother Jose and had several encounters with police and multiple arrests:

On September 24, 2023, he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.

Two days later, the cops responded to a call about "a domestic incident involving Diego Ibarra and his girlfriend," the press release said.

On October 27, 2023, he was arrested for alleged shoplifting.

On December 8, 2023, he was arrested for alleged shoplifting again as well as an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court in connection with the DUI arrest.

While in custody with the U.S. Marshals at the Butts County Detention Center, Diego apparently tinkered with the fire sprinkler system at the facility, causing "severe water damage." He was later allegedly found with two "improvised weapons": a sharpened sprinkler head as well as a pen covered with Saran wrap.

Cops nabbed Diego once again shortly after Laken Riley, a nursing student, was found brutally murdered while jogging on the University of Georgia campus on February 22, 2024. An officer from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department approached Diego the following day because he matched the description of the suspect. Diego then furnished the officer with a fake green card and was taken into custody, according to the press release.

Like murderous brother Jose, Diego is believed to be affiliated with the violent Tren de Aragua gang. Diego has TDA tattoos and has taken photos flashing gang signs and wearing apparel associated with TDA, the press release said.

Diego will serve out his 48-month sentence, which is "above the federal sentencing guideline range," the DOJ noted. He will then be transferred to the custody of ICE and sent back to Venezuela.

Jose and Diego's younger brother, Argenis, has fewer allegations against him. According to the DOJ, he also attempted to enter the U.S. illegally on April 3, 2023, and was subsequently sent back to Mexico. Like Diego, he also apparently crossed the border again in El Paso on April 30, 2023. Though apprehended by Border Patrol, Argenis was released because the processing facility "lacked space."

Argenis twice filed employment-related documents in the fall of 2023, but the documents were rejected on both occasions.

Argenis and co-defendant Rosbeli "La Gorda" Flores-Bello, 29 — who shared an apartment with Diego and Jose in Athens, Georgia — later admitted to possessing fraudulent green cards, the DOJ said. They were sentenced to time served and immediately placed in ICE custody for deportation to Venezuela.

All three associates of Jose Ibarra, who is serving a life sentence, were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. Self on March 19.

