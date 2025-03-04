Son of Buc-ee's co-founder arrested again; now hit with child porn possession charge involving 7-year-old girl

The son of a Buc-ee's co-founder has been arrested for the second time in two years and faces a new charge in Texas.

A charge of third-degree felony possession or promotion of child pornography was filed against 29-year-old Mitchell Wasek on Feb. 28. On the same day, Wasek turned himself in to police and was released shortly after posting a cash bond, a spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to USA Today.

Investigators reportedly found 68 videos of at least 13 males and females in compromising situations at the properties between 2021 and 2023.

The felony charge of child porn possession stems from a September 2023 residential search warrant executed by the Travis County Sheriff's Office at a Spicewood home, according to court documents.

As Blaze News reported in 2023, Wasek was arrested and accused of using spy cameras to record people using toilets, showering, and having sex.

Wasek previously was indicted on 21 felony counts of invasive visual recording, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

He was accused of secretly recording 13 victims over the course of two years in bathrooms and bedrooms at homes that Wasek's family owned.

According to WRIC-TV, secret cameras were installed at a multimillion-dollar house on the banks of Lake Travis in Austin, which is owned by Don Wasek — the father of the suspect and a co-founder of the Buc-ee's retail chain.

A guest at the lake house — who works in cybersecurity for the Department of Defense — noticed a charging port with a hidden camera that was plugged into the wall of one of the bathrooms, according to court documents.

Authorities reportedly also found cameras installed secretly at a Dallas apartment and a vacation home in Telluride, Colorado, that Wasek’s parents owned, KXAN-TV reported.

An arrest affidavit said Wasek secretly recorded houseguests "using the toilet, showering, changing clothes, and/or having sex."

Police said Amazon records also showed Wasek had ordered "spy cameras."

Detectives with the Travis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant. The 2023 warrant led to the seizure of several recordings and data storage devices, which then led to the possession of child porn charge against Wasek.

Investigators reportedly found 68 videos of at least 13 males and females in compromising situations at the properties between 2021 and 2023.

Citing records, KXAN-TV reported that during the investigation, the Travis County Sheriff's Office also "found numerous images of sexually explicit material involving subjects who appeared to be prepubescent during a review of the content on the devices."

According to the arrest warrant, a detective submitted the images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to determine if the alleged victims were previous victims of child sex abuse. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children allegedly confirmed that one of the victims was a 7-year-old girl who had been sexually abused.

Records show that the child victim was linked to an FBI investigation that resulted in a suspect being convicted in April 2014 on two counts of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and another count of possessing the illicit content.

Wasek is scheduled to appear in court for the new charges on March 19.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!