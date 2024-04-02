Bucknell University student found dead in fraternity house just weeks before graduation: Report

A 22-year-old from New Jersey was found dead in his fraternity house at Bucknell University, just weeks before he was set to graduate with a major in political science, according to the New York Post.

Christian Samay — from Mountain Lakes, New Jersey — was reportedly pronounced dead at 1:50 p.m. Saturday at his Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house. While the cause of death has not been made public, the authorities were sure to confirm that Samay's death did not have anything to do with the active shooter alert and campus lockdown Friday night.

College President John Bravman published a statement following the revelation of Samay's death, writing: “This is an unspeakable loss for the Bucknell community, and our hearts go out to Christian’s family and friends."

“I wish to note that his death was unrelated to last night’s active shooter alert and campus lockdown and that the circumstances are not suspicious,” he wrote.

“I call upon all Bucknellians to support each other in this difficult time, and to keep Christian’s family in your prayers.”

PennLive.com reported that Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo said the investigation into the nature of Samay's death is still ongoing and that an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

“Please know that the safety and security of our students are our utmost priorities,” Bravman wrote to college community members.

“I want to reassure you that we are taking every step possible to support our students during this difficult time. Counseling services are available for any student who may need support, and our staff and faculty are here to provide guidance and assistance as needed,” he continued.

Reports stated that an alert was issued around 1:47 p.m. on Saturday concerning an investigation at 78 University Avenue, which is the address of Samay's fraternity house.

The school has not yet provided details about where Samay's body was found in the house or how officials believe he died.

Amaya Becker, who is a student at the college, posted to Facebook: “Our student body is really shaken from the last 24 hours. Nothing is currently set in stone, but the students are currently organizing to have their own vigil on the campus quad in remembrance.”

The active shooter alert on campus less than 24 hours before Samay's body was found was reported to be a hoax originating out of Virginia, according to Pennsylvania State Police, per USA Today.

No details are available about how the authorities concluded the alert was a hoax or who may have been behind it.

