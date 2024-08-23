'Thank God the homeowner was armed': Burglary suspect shot twice in face after reportedly refusing to leave property

A Pennsylvania homeowner shot a burglary suspect twice in the face after the suspect reportedly refused to leave the homeowner's property over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a home in the 800 block of Mae West Road in Henry Clay Township around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported burglary in progress, KDKA-TV said. Henry Clay Township is about an hour and a half south of Pittsburgh near the Maryland and West Virginia borders.

The intruder — identified as 62-year-old David Luczak of Cleveland — walked around multiple rooms of the home before exiting, Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele told the station.

The homeowner — who had retrieved a gun — confronted Luczak on the driveway, and Luczak tried to re-enter, Aubele told KDKA. With that, the homeowner fired multiple shots, hitting the intruder in the face twice, the station said, adding that part of the incident was captured on a doorbell camera.

"It's very strange," Aubele told KDKA. "Thank God the homeowner was armed; this could have been a lot worse."

Aubele announced Monday that the homeowner had been cleared of any wrongdoing and won't be facing charges, the station said: "I don't see any reason why we'd be charging him. He acted well within his rights."

Police treated Luczak at the scene until EMS arrived, KDKA said, and he was flown to a hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

"He's very lucky. He's very lucky to have survived. Again, it's by the grace of God he's still here," Aubele told the station.

He added to KDKA that officials are investigating the possibility that Luczak faces "a mental health situation." Aubele told the station that officials have spoken to Luczak's family but have conflicting information from him.

Luczak was charged with murder in a 2013 homicide, the station said, adding that Aubele said he's unsure if Luczak was convicted.

KDKA reported that Luczak didn't remove anything from the home Saturday, and Aubele told the station that officials were still determining if he had a weapon. Luczak will be charged with burglary and criminal trespass, KDKA reported.



"It's a very scary thing. It's not something we like to have happen in Fayette County," Aubele noted to the station. "Everyone deserves to feel safe in their home and take appropriate action to protect their house, protecting their castle."

