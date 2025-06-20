'Terrorist piece of s**t': Muslim NYC mayoral candidate gets car-bomb threat — despite not owning a car

The New York City Police Department's hate crimes unit is having a tough time investigating threats against Zohran Mamdani, a candidate for mayor in New York City.

According to Mamdani's office, he has received four voicemails in the last few months that have hurled threats of violence including against his family and home.

Most recently, Mamdani's office told the New York Post he had received a car-bomb threat, but it turns out the candidate does not even own a car.

"You're a terrorist piece of s**t, and you're not welcome in New York or in America, neither is your f**king family so they should get the f**k out," the voicemail said, according to the Post. "Go start your car and see what happens. I'd keep an eye on your house and family. Watch your f**king back every f**king second until you get the f**k out of America."

At the same time, Mamdani's campaign told the Post, "While Zohran does not own a car, the violent and specific language of what appears to be a repeat caller is alarming, and we are taking every precaution."

While he did not post the latest message online, Mamdani has posted other voicemails on his X page in the past, which included threats to varying degrees.

In an X post in March, Mamdani blamed the right wing for a threatening message he received where the caller said he was going to have the candidate "wash his European feet."

The caller also called Mamdani a "terrorist" and a "pedophile."

Also on X, Mamdani posted a voicemail in November 2023 that called for the death of "all Muslim men, women, children, hamsters, birds, dogs, [and] cats."

The June threats came just a day after Mamdani struggled to answer questions about criticism he received from Jews — including the U.S. Holocaust Museum — about supporting the phrase "globalize the intifada."

Mamdani took questions from reporters on Thursday and stumbled through a response for about 20 seconds before saying he would do his best as mayor to eliminate anti-Semitism in New York City.

"As mayor, I will protect Jewish New Yorkers," Mamdani said.

Photographer: Vincent Alban/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York reporter Oren Levy told Blaze News that while it is "absolutely unacceptable" for anyone to threaten violence against any politicians, including Mamdani, the candidate does not get a pass on his remarks.

"This doesn't excuse the fact that Mamdani has used language that is deeply offensive to the Jewish community. Instead of owning up to it, he's twisting the truth and playing the victim. We can condemn threats without ignoring the harm his words have caused," the reporter said.

Police told the New York Post that the threatening calls were made from untraceable numbers and that "no arrests" have happened. An investigation by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is on going, however.

