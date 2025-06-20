Mark Levin on the REAL reason behind the LA riots

The left’s radical Marxist pursuit of centralized power has manifested itself in many ways, but BlazeTV host Mark Levin of “LevinTV” believes that its latest appearance was at the Los Angeles riots, where Americans waved the flags of another country and lit their own city on fire.

“You see, the Democrat Party operatives, the Democrat Party, has more in common with the Marxists than they do with the founders. Hence, their people tearing down the symbols of America, hence their people attacking the principles of America,” Levin says.

And it’s not just Marxism but rather a combination of Marxism, Hegelianism, and Rousseau’s collectivism that have been combined over the course of history.

“They’ve taken these, the intellectuals have, and they’ve sort of re-imaged them and have Americanized them,” Levin explains. “This goes to an issue related to the word, the principle, the term ‘power.’”

“Power is about force. Power is about coercion. Power can be used in a positive way, and it can be used in a negative way,” he continues, “I want to now apply this to what’s going on in L.A. All these violent activities taking place, the burning of the American flag, the carrying of other flags and so forth.”

“The point is, if your goal is the centralization of power, if your goal is one party rule, if your goal is to have an iron-fisted control over society, and that is their goal,” he explains, “You don’t care if you change the citizenry. You don’t care if there’s violence for a period of time. You don’t care about any of these things.”

Former President Barack Obama called it a “fundamental transformation of America,” and Levin points out that that’s exactly what’s happening.

“These violent acts, these riotous acts, the attacks on Jews, the burning of the American flag, all of these things together and much more are evidence, right in front of our eyes,” Levin says, adding, “This fundamental transformation that’s taking place with the use of power — the evidence is right in front of us.”

