Byron Donalds makes big announcement about governor's race in Florida

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) revealed on Fox News that he is officially running for governor in Florida. Current Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is leaving in 2027 due to the state's term limits.

After telling host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night that he came to the state when he was 17 years old, Donalds said DeSantis has done a "tremendous job for our state, but now the job is to keep the best state in the country as the best state in the country."

With a slim Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, Donalds assured viewers that he can campaign in the state and still be a present member of the House.

Donalds said one of the issues he wants to tackle, should he be elected governor, is the insurance problem in Florida. "I want to make sure that we solve this problem forthe people of Florida," he said. "And it’s going to mean bringingevery stakeholder to the table,because the people of Florida iswhat’s going to matter.We got to solve it. We got to stabilize thosecosts."

With Donalds entering the race, it looks like the DeSantis wing of the party will once again be pitted against President Donald Trump's side, this time through proxies.

Donalds received Trump's endorsement before the announcement, but he has not received the backing of DeSantis. When the governor was previously asked about Donalds potentially running for the job, DeSantis said Donalds had been missing in action for the state's recent victories and wants Donalds, and the entire House, to focus on pushing Trump's agenda through to help him deliver on his campaign promises.

"[Donalds has] been in other states campaigning, doing that, and that’s fine, but okay, well, then deliver results up there. That’s what I want to see. I want to see them delivering results for the people of Florida," DeSantis said. "I think a lot of people think somehow the battle’s been won and you don’t have to worry about it. We could revert very quickly. That could happen, 100 percent."

Donalds defended his record when he was asked about DeSantis' slight, pointing out his bills that were passed when he was in Florida's state House.

It has been reported that DeSantis' wife, Casey, is willing to run for governor and that the governor has made calls to donors, asking them not to support Donalds, prior to Trump giving Donalds the thumbs-up. Despite the sudden endorsement from Trump, DeSantis has been praising his wife's work on his official X account in recent days.

