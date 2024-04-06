CA sheriff's deputy accused of living double life with notorious biker gang: Report

A Southern California Sheriff's Deputy has reportedly been living a double life as an outlaw member of a notorious motorcycle gang. The authorities discovered a plethora of firearms at the man's home, including a shotgun that was stolen from his department, according to the New York Post.

Christopher Bingham, 45, was taken into custody after he was caught riding with two other members of a motorcycle gang on March 23. He's an 18-year veteran of the Sheriff's Department. When the authorities arrested him, they found an unloaded and unregistered firearm.

Bingham was subsequently booked at the Smith Correctional Facility. However, he was later released.

The department had been on the former deputy's trail since January 2024 after they found that he had been riding and socializing with members of the biker gang. Officials soon opened an investigation into the deputy, per the report.

As a result, investigators with the Gangs/Narcotics Division obtained a search warrant for Bingham's home in Twentynine Palms, California, following his arrest.

The San Bernadino Sun reported that Bingham was taken to jail wearing a t-shirt that read: "(Expletive) the 81!" The number "81" is reportedly a nickname for the Hells Angels — a longtime rival of the Mongols gangs, which is the gang Bingham reportedly associated with.

The t-shirt also had "SYLM" scrawled on it, which stands for "Support Your Local Mongols," per reports.

While Bingham was being held in jail, investigators searched his home. They reportedly found around 160 firearms, including a modified, fully automatic assault rifle with a grenade launcher attached to it. They also discovered a customized AR-15 assault rifle with a 12-inch barrel.

District Attorney Jason Anderson was not able to say whether Bingham has been suspected of trafficking firearms for the Mongols. He was also unable to provide detailed information about Bingham's affiliation with the biker gang.

Despite the lack of details, Anderson was able to say that "[t]his appears to involve the Mongols, without question."

San Bernadino Sheriff Shannon Dicus said the following in a statement: “The actions of this deputy are alarming and inexcusable; he not only tarnishes his badge but also undermines the integrity and credibility of the entire department."

“Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and we have placed him on compulsory leave effective immediately. The investigation has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office, and charges have been filed.”

Bingham faces multiple felony charges, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!