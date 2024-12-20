Mystery deepens in Madison school shooting after officials say man plotted mass shooting in California with alleged killer

Law enforcement officials released additional details that only deepen the mystery surrounding the motivation for a shooting at a Christian private school in Madison, Wisconsin.

FBI agents detained 20-year-old Alexander Paffendorf from Carlsbad, California, after obtaining messages sent between him and 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who allegedly killed two at Abundant Life Christian School.

Paffendorf allegedly admitted that he was planning to coordinate a mass shooting at a government building when he was questioned by the FBI. A filing from the Carlsbad Police Department said the man agreed to use explosives and a gun in the planned attack.

A judge approved a restraining order on Tuesday, according to KFMB-TV, and neighbors reported seeing more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles swarm the complex of the man's residence.

"They had their full guns out all over the street. There were cop cars. I'd say about 15 cops here," said Alex Gallegos, who described seeing them pull a black gun box from the home.

"I didn't see them arrest anybody, but they gave high-fives as it came to an end," he added. "It sounds pretty wild and scary that this could happen so close to home."

Police said that Rupnow committed suicide after shooting seven people at the school. One student and one teacher were killed while five others were hospitalized with critical and serious injuries.

Officials have said Rupnow, who went by the name "Samantha," had experienced personal turmoil when her parents divorced and reunited several times. Social media accounts allegedly belonging to the girl also expressed admiration for other school shooters.

