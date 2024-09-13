'This airplane is going down!' Passenger physically attacks flight crew after Disney trip with 3-year-old daughter, DOJ says

A California man went on a violent rampage during a recent Frontier Airlines flight, according to the Department of Justice. After spending the weekend in Disneyland with his daughter, the man allegedly attacked the flight crew and screamed: "This airplane is going down!"

Charles Angel Salva of Fremont has been charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants. He appeared Thursday in federal court.

According to court documents, Salva told police he assaulted the flight attendants because he didn't want anyone to know he was a pedophile and that he had been hearing triggering voices.

Salva was on Frontier Airlines flight 3581, which departed Monday from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana and was scheduled to land at the San Francisco International Airport.

Shortly after takeoff — while the airplane was increasing altitude and under 10,000 feet — the flight crew noticed oxygen masks in one row at the middle of the aircraft were out of the overhead compartment. Flight attendants discovered Salva had his hand stuck in the overhead compartment.

A passenger allegedly told investigators that Salva appeared claustrophobic, and it seemed as though he desperately wanted to exit the airplane.

Salva allegedly began yelling obscenities at the flight crew.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California, Salva screamed, “We are all going to hell!” and, “This airplane is going down!”

Salva reportedly ran toward the rear of the plane as flight attendants attempted to restrain him.

Salva purportedly attempted to choke a flight attendant, leaving two small marks on the victim’s neck. The Daily Mail reported that while he was allegedly choking the airline employee, Salva said, "I’m going to choke this b****."

The unruly passenger then pushed another member of the flight staff "with force" and said he was going to kill everybody, according to the affidavit.

Passengers helped restrain Salva. He allegedly broke out of flex cuffs and had to be restrained with a seatbelt.

The DOJ said Salva kicked a flight attendant roughly six times in the leg, which caused bruising and swelling that required medical attention.

The flight had to be diverted to the Ontario International Airport because of the alleged outburst.

Once the plane touched down, Salva was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A passenger told investigators they were flying back to San Francisco with Salva and his 3-year-old daughter after spending the weekend at Disneyland, Fox News noted, adding that court documents state Salva on Sunday left his daughter with the unnamed passenger and their family and then disappeared. Fox News added that the unnamed passenger said the Anaheim Police Department called saying Salva had been found covered in sewage at a liquor store.

The news outlet added that Salva reportedly told investigators, "I’m a child molester," and that he had molested his 3-year-old daughter multiple times before losing his custody rights. He allegedly told police that he believed everyone was trying to get him to admit his crimes, so he tried to pull the emergency flight button in an attempt to cause the airplane to crash. According to court documents, Salva told police he assaulted the flight attendants because he didn't want anyone to know he was a pedophile and that he had been hearing triggering voices. Salva also reportedly admitted that he consumed ecstasy before boarding the plane.

Frontier Airlines said in a statement, "We extend our utmost appreciation to the flight crew for their professionalism and to the other passengers who assisted during the incident, as well as local and federal law enforcement, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, for their efforts to ensure justice."

The FBI and the Ontario Police Department launched investigations.

If convicted, Salva would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

