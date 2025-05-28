Jonathan Capehart reveals why he quit Washington Post editorial board, and social media can't stop laughing

A black liberal commentator revealed why he chose to quit the Washington Post editorial board, and it led to a wave of mockery and ridicule on social media.

Capehart left the board in 2023, but he had not said why he did so until he published a book of memoirs last week. He said that he left because of a disagreement about whether former President Joe Biden had exaggerated his criticism of new legislation.

'Tumulty took an incident where I felt ignored and compounded the insult by robbing me of my humanity.'

Capehart said that the board disagreed with former President Joe Biden when he criticized a Georgia voting statute as "Jim Crow 2.0" and that he grew even angrier when the opinion editor, Karen Tumulty, did not apologize to him over the disagreement.

“Tumulty took an incident where I felt ignored and compounded the insult by robbing me of my humanity,” he wrote in his book. “She either couldn’t or wouldn’t see that I was black, that I came to the conversation with knowledge and history she could never have, that my worldview, albeit different from hers, was equally valid.”

Many thought it absurd that Capehart had been so incensed over a relatively minor description of Biden's policies by the board.

"The idea that Karen Tumulty robbed Jonathan Capehart of his 'humanity' is one of the most absurd things ever written. Capehart is preening a drama queen," said talk host Erick Erickson.

"Capeheart is a complete whiner. And Tumulty isn't exactly moderate or right," responded Pradheep Shanker of National Review.

"Hahahahahaha they had a mild disagreement over whether the Georgia voting law was extremely bad or REALLY extremely bad and so he said Karen Tumulty was genociding him and quit," said a popular anonymous account.

"This is hilarious. I'm not sure if he was robbed of humanity but he definitely dropped his self-awareness along the way," said another user. "WPost was even wrong in their milder criticism of the laws as it turns out the laws were not restrictive and nobody was disenfranchised."

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

"White supremacy strikes again. You absolutely love to see it," joked another account.

"Capeheart [sic] is the definition of a woke, entitled snowflake eagerly looking to be offended," said another.

"What an idiot. His view was WAY OFF and the opposing view was correct. He WAS being hyperbolic (and that’s putting it mildly). Another example of why we don't hate the legacy media nearly enough," read another comment.

Capehart was previously mocked when he sobbed at the beginning of an interview about the Jan. 6 rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

Tumulty said she did not recognize the events as reported by Capehart but added that she could not comment to Semafor out of respect for "the long-standing principle that Washington Post editorial board deliberations are confidential."

