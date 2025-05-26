Gen Z addicted to skipping work — 34% have accepted a job offer but never showed up

Gen Z is seriously lacking in career ambition, according to a 2025 study related to job applications and employment.

The study compared the employment choices of different generations and found some disturbing trends among those born between 1997 and 2012, typically referred to as Generation Z.

'Is it any wonder that ambition is falling? Young people are disengaged and feeling abandoned.'

The job habits, career aspirations, and willingness to work remotely were analyzed for 1,000 workers in Britain, and analysts found that across the board, 53% of respondents would choose to work remotely even if it meant they had no chance of being promoted.

Another 51% said they would take a pay cut if they were allowed to work from home as much as they wanted.

Shockingly, if forced to work full-time at their job site, 66% said they would quit.

The survey found that Gen Z in particular has a chronic issue with purposely avoiding work.

Over one-third of Gen Z respondents said that they have participated in the trend known as "career catfishing."

This entails accepting a job offer from an employer, but then not showing up to work on the first day, or at all. The 34% of Gen Z who said they have done this was almost double the overall average of workers who had participated in the trend, which stood at 18%.

The survey by CV Genius showed that in comparison to other generations, 80% of Gen Z said they had been compelled by increasing cost-of-living expenses to change jobs or relocate. For Millennials, that number was 76%, but only 64% for Gen X and just 38% for Baby Boomers.

Gen Z workers were also 35% more likely to be actively searching for better-paying jobs than Boomers were. Gen Z was three times more likely than Boomers to be seeking a job in a different city, as well.

A little more than a quarter (26%) of Gen Z do want to start their own businesses, however, which topped all other age groups.

English reporter Lewis Brackpool told Blaze News these trends are indicative of a greater problem with his country and that the country has been "hollowed out" through a steady decline overseen by the ruling class.

"Is it any wonder that ambition is falling? Young people are disengaged and feeling abandoned, and the indigenous population is being priced out, relocating internally, or emigrating entirely."

Brackpool pointed to mass migration as another issue that prioritizes the needs of corporations and investment firms over those of "local businesses or homegrown entrepreneurs."

"Stealth taxation, bureaucratic overreach, and unelected climate targets have been an economic and cultural disaster."



