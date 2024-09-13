Catchy Trump-based remix song about cats and dogs sends TikTok users into a frenzy

A new remix song about one brief comment from former President Donald Trump during the debate against Kamala Harris has taken social media platforms by storm.

On Tuesday night, Trump drew attention to problems in Springfield, Ohio, wrought by an influx of Haitian immigrants who have allegedly defied local laws and customs regarding animals.

"In Springfield, they’re eating dogs," Trump said, referring to the Haitian immigrants. "They’re eating the cats. They’re eating ... the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame."

At the time, Harris snickered with condescension and incredulity. ABC News host David Muir then attempted to fact-check Trump's assertion by citing a statement from Springfield city manager Bryan Heck, who insisted that "there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community."

The veracity of the allegations about pets remains to be seen. With other lingering questions about Haitians' treatment of wildlife like ducks and geese, Trump may have also sensationalized the story to draw attention to the plight of Springfield residents more generally.

Regardless of the credibility of Trump's statement during the debate, some savvy content creators have used it to generate catchy songs that have sent social media users into a craze.

The song lyrics are simple: "They're eating the dogs. They're eating the cats. Eat the cat, eat eat the cat." But between the simplistic language and the strong beat, TikTok users from many different backgrounds have started filming themselves dancing along.

Take a look at a handful of examples here.

The trend even seems to transcend party lines as the messages posted on some of the videos in this five-minute compilation attest:

"I hate that this slaps."

"Too catchy to pass up."

"I'm not gonna lie... Track number 3 On this political soundtrack is fire."

"Me trying to remind myself of the context while this beat makes me feel some type of way."

Another version of the song involves more animation and synthesized electronic beats but has still appealed to many social media users.

Aside from offering some fun that could unify some of our divisions, the viral songs may also bring some electoral benefits to Trump. For one thing, they keep prospective voters' minds on Trump while they smile, dance, and have a good time.

They may also prompt some curious people to investigate Trump's claims and uncover clear problems in Springfield, Ohio — problems that Democrats have tried to keep quiet because they relate to immigration.

Harry Enten of CNN even admitted that "the most rapidly rising Google search phrases associated with Trump following the debate are all about eating animals." Though Enten suggested that such search phrases would ultimately boost Harris, most X users in the comments disagreed.

"Those searches will direct people's attention to the Biden-Harris-engineered migrant invasion of small towns: a Trumpian issue if there ever was one," one user said in part.

"The effect has literally been the opposite, Harry," said another.

"Gonna go out on a limb, Trump will benefit. There’s something to the claim, but even if there isn’t it should be scandalous enough to fly in and drop 20k Haitians on a town of 50k," said a verified account named Oilfield test monkey.

