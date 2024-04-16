Catholic school gushes over meeting with pro-abortion, lesbian governor: Our 'personal values are closely aligned'

An elite Catholic prep school in Massachusetts gave a glowing summary of a recent visit from Democrat Gov. Maura Healey, who openly promotes abortion and LGBTQ+ issues in defiance of Catholic teaching.

On April 9, Healey made her first visit to St. John's Prep, an all-boys, 6-12 grade school in the Boston area sponsored by the Catholic religious group the Xaverian Brothers, named after St. Francis Xavier. There, the governor spent almost an hour engaging with five student groups.

The school and its leadership could not have been more pleased with the event as evidenced by the write-up about it posted to the school's website. "We’re really excited to have the opportunity to engage with you and to learn from you," Head of School Ed Hardiman told Healey. "The students here today are all involved in different leadership programs and one of our big areas of focus this year is civil discourse, so we’re thankful that you’ve come to campus to share your time with us."

Here are just a handful of other excerpts from the article:

"While the words 'authentic' and 'genuine' have been overused to the point of losing their meaning in popular vernacular, the level of sincerity, honesty, and earnestness that punctuated Healey’s interaction with students was palpable."

"She was vulnerable, she was personal, she readily owned her flaws, and she assured her young audience that no one person can have all the answers."

"Healey said an unwavering defense of the Constitution and the preservation of democracy are the linchpin to securing our future."

The write-up also claimed that "it was quickly clear [Healey's] personal values are closely aligned with those of the Xaverian Brothers" but did not specify what those shared "personal values" might be. When asked about her core values, Healey mentioned "humility, kindness, and honesty," the article said.

She also invited students to denounce "hate" whenever they see it and insisted that "there's no room" in society for racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or homophobia.

Whether she defined any of those terms is unclear, but chances are that Healey, who has a live-in lesbian partner, might consider some of Catholic teaching regarding homosexual acts to be homophobic. The Catechism of the Catholic Church calls homosexual acts "intrinsically disordered" and claims they are: contrary to natural law, incapable of generating new life, and fail to "proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity." Therefore, the Catechism claims, such acts can never be approved under any circumstances.

Healey's views on abortion also stand in stark contrast to the Catholic Church's view that abortion "is gravely contrary to the moral law." "Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception," the Catechism avers.

Healey, by contrast, bragged two years ago that Massachusetts "enshrined" abortion into law as a state "constitutional right." "You can respect religious freedom, you can respect an individual’s decision to make a decision for him or herself for what they want to do," she said at the time. "But in this country we also have certain freedoms, and we have to be a place that recognizes and respects the freedom of a woman to make a decision about her own body by herself."

It does not appear that the governor and the students even discussed God or basic Christian precepts during their meeting. The summary from St. John's notes only that her visit was facilitated by Father Jim Ronan, Healey's "Charlestown parish priest, friend, spiritual guide, and mentor." Otherwise, it makes no direct or indirect reference to God, Jesus Christ, the Catholic Church, or any other form of Christianity.

The school's apparent agreement with many of Healey's statements during the meeting and perhaps even some of her political positions have raised the ire of faithful Catholics in the area. One group, the Catholic Action League of Massachusetts, slammed the school for celebrating "the Bay State’s pro-abortion, lesbian chief executive."

In a statement given to Blaze News, Catholic Action League Executive Director C.J. Doyle called the meeting at St. John's "a grave scandal and a monstrous betrayal." "It tells us that the Church in Massachusetts would rather serve Caesar than Christ, and that it prefers the favor of worldly powers over the lives of the innocent unborn," he said.

St. John's Head of School Ed Hardiman did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!