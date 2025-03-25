Conservative nonprofit says YETI suddenly canceled order because of one 'political' word

A conservative women's nonprofit says that YETI abruptly canceled the group's order and claimed to have done so because the design has the word "conservative" in it.

The official account for the Clare Boothe Luce Center for Conservative Women posted the details about the incident on the X social media platform on Monday. The center is based in Herndon, Virginia.

'This is ridiculous. Yeti, do better.'

"We thought cancel culture went out with 2024 but here we are," said the center.

The organization said that it had ordered mugs from YETI before and simply needed to restock them. The group put in the order and received confirmation from the company.

Then they received an email that their order was canceled.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for the cancellation of your order. YETI is unable to customize products with text or logos that are licensed, copyrighted, profane, or political in nature," the email said in part.

"If there is another logo within our guidelines that you would like to move forward with, please let me know," the company added.

This was after YETI had reportedly accepted payment for the order.

"We talked on the phone today with a Yeti sales manager and she told us that the phrase 'conservative women' is on 'the political aisle' so they cannot provide us with the product," the center said.

The center said the organization is officially a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which means it is designated as non-political.

"We are an educational organization that works to help young women become strong, conservative leaders," the center said. "Our organization provides young women with many opportunities through our programs which include: internships, national student summits, campus lectures, and firearms training."

Our mission includes a commitment to promoting strong conservative women who serve as healthy role models for young women everywhere. Here's our Yeti mug being gifted to @Stella_Morabito, one of our speakers. It has also been gifted to so many more of our wonderful speakers… pic.twitter.com/MuInMWbFc9

— Clare Boothe Luce Center for Conservative Women (@cblwomen) March 25, 2025

"We ordered the EXACT same product from Yeti last year with no problems," the center said. "This is ridiculous. Yeti, do better."

YETI previously faced a boycott from many on the right when it cut ties with the National Rifle Organization in 2018.

"That certainly isn’t sportsmanlike. In fact, YETI should be ashamed. They have declined to continue helping America’s young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities," said the NRA at the time.

Blaze Media has reached out to YETI for comment about the claims, but the company did not immediately respond.

