CBP closes several processing sites as illegal border crossings plummet under Trump

Customs and Border Protection recently announced the closure of several temporary migrant processing sites along the southern border, crediting a steep decline in illegal crossings under President Donald Trump's administration.

CBP stated that it started "reducing the number of soft-sided facilities" in early March, saving taxpayers $5 million to $30 million monthly for each.

In a March 13 press release, the agency revealed plans to close temporary facilities in Donna, North Eagle Pass, and Laredo, Texas, as well as Yuma and Tucson, Arizona. It noted that the soft-sided sites in San Diego, California, and El Paso, Texas, would remain operational.

It noted that, in addition to saving taxpayer funds, the closures will also allow CBP agents staffed at the locations to return to their primary enforcement roles along the southern border.

Pete Flores, acting CBP commissioner, stated, "Due to the unprecedented drop in apprehensions of illegal aliens as a result of President Trump's leadership, CBP is reducing the number of temporary, soft-sided processing facilities where illegal aliens have been held in specific locations along the southwest border."

"CBP no longer has a need for them as illegal aliens are being quickly removed," Flores continued. "The U.S. Border Patrol has full capability to manage the detention of apprehended aliens in its permanent facilities. Manpower and other resources dedicated to temporary processing facilities will be redirected toward other priorities and will speed CBP's progress in gaining operational control over the southwest border."

On Thursday, CBP told Fox News it planned to close another temporary facility in Otay Mesa, near San Diego. The 500-capacity site opened in January 2023 to address the massive influx of illegal immigration.

"The facility's primary purpose is to safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody," a 2023 CBP press release read.

Hilton Beckham, the CBP's assistant commissioner of public affairs, credited Trump for the substantial drop in illegal border crossings prompting site closures.

"CBP recently closed soft-sided processing facilities in Texas and Arizona, and CBP has now closed yet another soft-sided processing facility in San Diego," Beckham told Fox News. "The U.S. Border Patrol has full capability to manage the detention of apprehended aliens in USBP's permanent facilities."

In February, border encounters fell to under 30,000 — the lowest on record and an 89% drop from the previous year's 256,000.