Celebrated female cop accused of 'grooming,' raping teen boy

A female cop in Massachusetts and her husband are facing serious allegations that they raped a boy for years, beginning when he was 14.

Around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Samantha Pelrine, a 31-year-old officer with the Plymouth Police Department, and husband Daniel Forand, 37, were arrested without incident in connection with the allegations.

'We hold our officers to the highest standards and expect them to uphold their sworn duty both on and off.'

Earlier this month, a 21-year-old male who previously lived with the couple claimed to Massachusetts State Police that they had repeatedly sexually assaulted him up until 2025. The man also submitted an affidavit with similar allegations, claiming that "both sexually assaulted me until 2025" and that Forand had physically assaulted him.

"They are looking for me and I am scared for my safety," the man wrote, seeking a restraining order. He said he moved out of the couple's home last month.

According to CBS News, Plymouth Assistant District Attorney Jim Duffy told the court, "The allegations are that the sexual abuse started when he was 14 years old and continued up until last year. Another term for that is 'grooming.'"

During the hearing, defense attorneys cast doubt on the credibility of the accuser. "He had accused someone falsely of sexually inappropriate behavior when he was in high school," claimed Joseph Krowski Jr.

Tamari Kovach added that "his stories are inconsistent."

RELATED: Retired police sergeant lived double life as a prolific rapist in Detroit, police say

Reports say Pelrine has been charged with at least three counts of aggravated rape of a child, while Forand has been charged with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as multiple counts of indecent assault and battery and aggravated child rape. The charges related to alleged incidents that took place in 2019, CBS News reported, citing court records.

Pelrine and Forand both pled not guilty on Thursday afternoon and were released on bail. They are scheduled to return to court for a probable cause hearing on June 8.

Pelrine has since been placed on paid administrative leave, CBS News reported. On Thursday, the Plymouth Police Department issued a statement, claiming her "duty status is currently under review."

"We are appalled and deeply disturbed by the allegations. We hold our officers to the highest standards and expect them to uphold their sworn duty both on and off," the statement said in part.

"The conduct alleged is in violation of our values and of our basic principles as police officers, to serve and protect."

Three years earlier almost to the day, the department issued a statement about Pelrine of an entirely different sort, highlighting her service as part of National Women's Month 2023.

"We are so proud of our female Officers and the incredible job that they do under sometimes extraordinary circumstances," the department said.

In the post, Pelrine said she always dreamed of becoming a police officer and joined the force in April 2022.

"I believe I picked the right career for my personality and what I wanted from a job because while the range of emotions from this job can vary drastically, I know that in some instances I’m truly able to make a difference in someone’s life," she said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!