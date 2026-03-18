Labor group cancels Cesar Chavez events over 'profoundly shocking' new allegations

Cesar Chavez has been lauded by Mexican-Americans as an iconic labor leader who fought for farmworkers' rights in the 1960s, but his legacy may be marred by growing allegations of "profoundly shocking" behavior.

Several celebrations of Cesar Chavez Day, which is observed March 31, have been canceled across the country by the United Farm Workers, an organization Chavez co-founded.

'These allegations have been profoundly shocking. We need some time to get this right, including to ensure robust, trauma-informed services are available to those who may need it.'

The union said in a letter Tuesday that the claims against Chavez were "incompatible" with the organization's values.

"Some of the reports are family issues, and not our story to tell or our place to comment on," the group said. "Far more troubling are allegations involving abuse of young women or minors. Allegations that very young women or girls may have been victimized are crushing. We have not received any direct reports, and we do not have any firsthand knowledge of these allegations."

The Los Angeles Times reported that Cesar Chavez events were canceled in Tucson, Houston, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, and San Bernardino.

The union went on to say that canceling the events could "provide space for people who may have been victimized to find support and to share their stories if that is what they choose."

The Times reported that it was unclear when the allegations might be made public.

"These allegations have been profoundly shocking. We need some time to get this right, including to ensure robust, trauma-informed services are available to those who may need it," the UFW said.

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The Cesar Chavez Foundation also released a statement referring to the allegations, saying it had "become aware of disturbing allegations that Cesar Chavez engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with women and minors during his time as President of the United Farm Workers of America."

A spokesperson for labor leader Dolores Huerta said she was not commenting on the issue after she pulled out of a march in Corpus Christi.

A legal expert told the Times that the allegations may lead to legal trouble for the group.

Some on the left have argued against the glorification of Chavez over his opposition to illegal immigration because of its effect on union wages.

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