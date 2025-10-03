Dave Chappelle faces fierce backlash over criticism of US while performing in Saudi Arabia

Iconic comedian Dave Chappelle was among those who chose to perform at the controversial Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia, and he further enflamed criticism with his comments about the U.S.

The comedy festival includes many comedians who have made left-wing statements in the past but are unlikely to criticize the host country for its decidedly authoritarian policies regarding women's rights and religious freedom.

'They’re going to do something to me so that I can’t say what I want to say.'

During Chappelle's performance, he claimed that speech is freer in Saudi Arabia than it is in the U.S.

"Right now in America, they say that if you talk about Charlie Kirk that you’ll get canceled," said the comedian, according to the New York Times.

"I don’t know if that’s true, but I’m gonna find out," he added. "It’s easier to talk here than it is in America."

He also reportedly added later, "They’re going to do something to me so that I can’t say what I want to say."

Chappelle's comments were especially ironic given that the comedians were restricted from criticizing the Saudi royals or any religion at the festival, according to an order posted by one of the comedians.

The comedian was lambasted on social media for the comments.

"Hey, Dave ... How about — if you're so concerned about free speech, you go ahead and talk s**t about the royals in Saudi Arabia ... No? Crickets? Huh! Enjoy the blood money," replied writer Patrick Read Johnson.

"That a**hole Dave Chappelle took the money from Saudi Arabia — which executes people w/no due process, which sawed journalist Jamal Khashoggi up alive — and joked that it's easier to speak freely there than the U.S. (while adhering to written rules about what NOT to say there)," said writer Matthew Rettenmund.

"Pretty remarkable that the entire time Chappelle was raging against cancel culture in the U.S. he was actually just auctioning himself off to the highest bidder," replied sports analyst Luke Thomas.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle responds to transgender outrage: 'I am not bending to anybody’s demands'

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

"Chappelle is a disgrace and a liar! I've always said he was a ghetto slime who made it big and he is proving it now," responded another critic.

Others who performed at the Riyadh Comedy Festival included Bill Burr, Pete Davidson, Jimmy Carr, Louis CK, Wayne Brady, Kevin Hart, Tom Segura, and Chris Tucker.

They were reportedly paid between $375,000 and $1.6 million each.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!