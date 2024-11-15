Charles Barkley weighs in on Trump's victory, rips Democrats over brutal election loss: 'You guys lost because y'all stupid'

Charles Barkley smashed Democrats and the Harris campaign for their devastating election loss. The NBA Hall of Famer also weighed in on how he'll approach Donald Trump's second term as president of the United States.

Barkley first congratulated President-elect Trump on his decisive 2024 election victory.

'When you win, you get to say what you want to. When you lose, you need to shut the hell up.'

"I wish him nothing but the best, but we lost," Barkley said of Trump on a recent episode of his "The Steam Room" podcast.

"I don’t think everybody who voted for Trump is racist or whatever," Barkley noted. "I’m not a fan of the guy, but he’s the president. I’m gonna have to respect the office."

"I wish President-elect Donald Trump nothing but the best, because, hey, he won the race fair and square," Barkley said. "I hope that he realized that 71 million people voted for her and do the best for the American people, plain and simple."

Barkley then skewered the Democratic Party for "not having a game plan."

"But we lost," Barkley conceded. "And I just want to say this to the Democrats – which I’m an Independent who voted Democratic. Do me this favor, shut the f*** up! When you win, you get to say what you want to. When you lose, you need to shut the hell up."

Barkley then listed the excuses Democrats used to try to explain why Vice President Kamala Harris was soundly beaten by Trump in the election. He cited the Democrat talking point that President Joe Biden didn't drop out of the race soon enough.

"We lost because we had no game plan," Barkley stated. "We still haven’t solved the immigration problem, have no viable answers, never addressed inflation. Bringing all these stupid stars out to rally the vote, what was that? Hey, I love Beyoncé. That ain’t gonna make me vote a certain type of way. Cardi B, I like Cardi B. That ain't gonna make me vote a certain way."

Barkley said Kamala should have had "a better game plan going forward, instead of bringing celebrities around" because "people want solutions."

Barkley admitted during his recent podcast rant, "I voted for Kamala. But like I said, we didn’t win."

"It’s all our faults for not having a game plan," Barkley said. "We’re not having concerts and rallies. People want solutions. They want money in their pocket. They want the border secure."

"You guys lost because y’all stupid. Come up with solutions," the 11-time NBA All Star stated.

Barkley blasted Democrat cities for having rampant crime, including unchecked shoplifting to the point that stores are forced to lock up their merchandise.

The "NBA on TNT" host said Biden has been "tremendous," and he has nothing but "admiration and respect" for him.

Barkley slammed anyone criticizing Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl for casting his vote for Trump.

"The next one of you fools, idiots, and jackasses send me an article about Bruce Pearl supporting Trump, I’m gonna punch you in your face," Barkley proclaimed. "Bruce Pearl can vote for who he wants to. Bruce Pearl got two jobs: win basketball games and graduate players. That's all I care about."

"That man can support who he wants to," the former Auburn All-American basketball player continued. "These people are out here telling me, 'If you don't vote for Kamala, you ain't black.' Shut the hell up. People can vote for who they want to."

As Blaze News reported in March, Barkley had a much different opinion about black people supporting Trump when he stated: "If I see a black person walking around with Trump mugs, I'm going to punch him in the face."

Also in March, Barkley scolded Democrats for "only caring about black people every four years."

Barkley's podcast co-host, Ernie Johnson, said he also voted for Harris.

Johnson said he wasn't surprised that Trump won, but he was bothered that some Democrats are now saying: "If you voted for Donald Trump, I want nothing to do with you."

"That's the part that we have to get over," Johnson added. "The fact that you voted one way, and I voted another way, that we can never see anything eye to eye or we never want anything to do with each other, because we're getting nowhere that way."

