19-year-old posted social media threat to attack Charlie Kirk vigil, police say

A 19-year-old man was arrested by Texas police after he allegedly made threats to attack a Charlie Kirk vigil on social media.

Xaelyn Dunbar posted the comments to a thread on the Facebook page of the San Antonio Young Republicans before their planned vigil on Sept. 15 at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

'I did what I did, and I can take the consequences.'

Dunbar posted various grammar-challenged comments which began with, "This is a disgrace and I can tell you right now ima make sure this won't be a good nor comforting vigil yall watch and see."

When someone replied to his comment, he responded, "You'll see tmr I jus wouldn't advise tryna stop a ford 250 Diesel truck. Show yall how much Charlie really means," according to an affidavit.

San Antonio and Universal City police officers performed a welfare check on Dunbar, and he allegedly admitted that he had written the comments when questioned. He claimed that he was just "being dumb" and was simply "clowning around" with the comments.

When an officer asked him if posting the comments had been worth the risk of facing criminal charges, he allegedly replied, "If that's what it takes, I did what I did, and I can take the consequences."

President Donald Trump and others on the right have blamed recent political violence on the overheated rhetoric by Democratic politicians and activists against Republicans.

Dunbar was held on a $40,000 bond at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Bexar County records say that he is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.

