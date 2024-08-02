Chevron leaves anti-fossil fuels California, plans move to Texas

The Chevron Corporation announced Friday that it plans to relocate its headquarters, which are currently located in California, to Texas.



The company stated that its senior leaders, including Chevron chairman and CEO Mike Wirth and Vice Chairman Mark Nelson, will move to Houston by the end of 2024.

'Difficult place to invest.'

The relocation should not immediately impact its employees based in San Ramon, the site of its current headquarters. However, according to a company press release, Chevron plans to move "all corporate functions" to Houston over the next five years.

"Positions in support of the company's California operations will remain in San Ramon," Chevron stated.

The company already has approximately 7,000 employees based in Houston and roughly 2,000 in San Ramon.

A December report from Fortune explained that Chevron was decreasing its oil-refinery investments in California, citing an "adversarial business climate."

Andy Walz, president of Chevron's Americas Products business, said at the time, "California's policies have made it a difficult place to invest so we have rejected capital projects in the state."

A spokesperson for California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) told the Daily Caller News Foundation, "This announcement is the logical culmination of a long process that has repeatedly been foreshadowed by Chevron."

"We're proud of California's place as the leading creator of clean energy jobs – a critical part of our diverse, innovative, and vibrant economy," the spokesperson added.

Many businesses have decided to pack their bags and head to red states over California's progressive policies.

Last month, Musk announced plans to move both SpaceX and X headquarters to Texas after Democrats passed AB1955, a law prohibiting schools from requiring parental notification regarding their children's gender and sexual orientation.

Musk wrote on X, "This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas."

In a separate post, he said, "And 𝕏 HQ will move to Austin."

"Have had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building," he added.

Musk already moved Tesla headquarters to Austin earlier this year.

Several insurance carriers have also fled the state.

In response to Chevron's announcement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote on X, "WELCOME HOME Chevron! Texas is your true home. Drill baby drill."

