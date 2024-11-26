Chicago cops train to identify Tren de Aragua while mayor vows to shield illegal aliens from deportation: Report

The vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has extended its reach in Chicago, Illinois, prompting the local police department to initiate training for its officers to identify the dangerous gang members.



Tren de Aragua has been linked to numerous crimes across the country, including retail theft and human trafficking.

'Tattoos are big with these guys.'

According to Chicago Police Department memos obtained by America First Legal and viewed by the New York Post, the gang has now expanded its criminal activity into dealing "pink cocaine," a mysterious illicit substance.

The memo read, "Drug of choice is Pink Cocaine which is a mixture of several drugs and can vary between different narcotics. E.g. Ecstasy, Amphetamines, LSD, or other synthetic drugs."

When recovering the substance, officers are advised to treat it similarly to fentanyl since "it is often used" as an ingredient.

A federal law enforcement source told the Post that the new drug sells for at least $100 per gram. Authorities are concerned about its growing popularity, especially considering there is no standard formula for it.

Drug Enforcement Administration special operations division chief Derek Maltz told the news outlet that it is "not like cocaine." He warned that TDA is "going to do everything they can to make money."

The CPD documents also revealed that officers are being trained on how to spot TDA-affiliated tattoos, which encompass a wide range of symbols, including doves, roses, owls, rifles, gas masks, trains, crowns, stars, pocket watches, the Michael Jordan logo, and Popeye the Sailor.

"Tattoos are big with these guys," the memo read. "They'll be seen dressed like rappers and wearing black & red jerseys like Bulls, Blackhawks or Jordan apparel."

While CPD ramps up training to combat TDA's presence in the city, Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is doubling down on his commitment to shield illegal aliens from President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plans.

Chicago is a sanctuary city that prevents local law enforcement officers from cooperating with federal immigration agents.

Earlier this month, Johnson stated, "The president-elect, former President Trump, his threat is not just toward new arrivals and undocumented families. His threats are also against black families."

"We're going to stand up and protect undocumented individuals," he declared.