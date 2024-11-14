Chicago Mayor Johnson labels Trump a ‘threat’ to ‘black families’ in vow to shield illegal aliens from deportation

During a speech reaffirming his commitment to keep Chicago a sanctuary city, Mayor Brandon Johnson labeled President-elect Donald Trump a “threat” to “black families.”

Since August 2022, Chicago has spent roughly $150 million to provide housing and food to 43,000 migrant arrivals.

'His threat is not just toward new arrivals and undocumented families.'

On Tuesday, in his first statement addressing Trump's victory, Johnson vowed to protect illegal aliens from the incoming administration's mass deportation plans.

"We will not bend or break," Johnson declared. "Our values will remain strong and firm. We will face likely hurdles in our work over the next four years, but we will not be stopped and we will not go back."

Johnson made a perplexing claim that Trump's commitment to deport illegal immigrants is somehow a threat to black families in America.

"The president-elect, former President Trump, his threat is not just toward new arrivals and undocumented families. His threats are also against black families," he stated. "We're going to stand up and protect undocumented individuals."

Johnson has referred to Trump as a "tyrant" and claimed that his plan to deport large numbers of illegal aliens is "unconscionable and dangerous."

The mayor made the commitment to keep Chicago a sanctuary despite a significant rise in criminal activities associated with the transnational crime group Tren de Aragua.

According to locals, the South Side of Chicago has become overrun with Venezuelan migrants, including TDA members.

Tyrone Muhammad, founder and CEO of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, warned in September that the city might soon "go up in flames," raising concerns about TDA members who have been challenging notorious local gangs.

Records obtained by the New York Post revealed that at least 30 of the gang's members have been arrested by the Chicago Police Department from January 2023 through September 2024.

Despite this, Johnson stated that the CPD would be prohibited from cooperating with federal immigration officials.

Trump tapped former ICE director Tom Homan as his administration's "border czar."

Homan had a harsh warning for sanctuary jurisdictions that aim to protect illegal aliens from federal law enforcement officials.

"Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals," Homan declared.

"If you are not going to help us, get the hell out of the way because we're gonna do it," Homan said on Monday. "So if we can't get assistance in New York City, we may have to double the number of agents we send in New York City."

Homan pledged to "flood agents to sanctuary cities" to rid the country of criminal illegal aliens.

Muhammad told Fox News Digital, "We're going to be on the ground with him [Homan] to remove these illegals and these migrants and identifying where they are because they have greatly diminished our way of life here in Chicago."