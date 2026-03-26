Chicago Democrat torches his own party, Gov. Pritzker — reveals why Democrats block Trump's immigration enforcement

A Chicago Democratic leader is slamming his own party, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, for ignoring the Biden-Harris administration’s role in the nation’s immigration crisis.

During a Fox News interview shared on Wednesday, Alderman Raymond Lopez reacted to the recent murder of 18-year-old Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman, who was fatally shot while out on a walk with friends in Chicago.

'We will not allow the Trump administration to remove them simply because we don't want to look as though we're capitulating to him.'

The suspect in the attack, Jose Medina-Medina, is an illegal alien from Venezuela who was captured by U.S. Border Patrol agents in May 2023 and released into the country under the leadership of former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris. One month after his release, he was arrested in Chicago for allegedly shoplifting, but he was released from custody once again.

"Her death was 100% avoidable. And the culmination of the choices made here, in the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois, to protect noncitizens even when they choose to engage in dangerous criminal behavior — that mindset has to change," Lopez told Fox News.

Lopez accused Pritzker of wrongly blaming President Donald Trump for Gorman's death. The alderman made this comment in response to a clip of Pritzker from earlier in the week, where the governor attributed Gorman's killing to "national failures."

Pritzker claimed that Trump failed to "follow his own edict to go after the worst of the worst" criminals unlawfully present in the U.S.

RELATED: Will Pritzker honor ICE detainer against illegal alien accused of murdering 18-year-old college student?

JB Pritzker. Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

"If you're going to blame the federal government, then blame it where this problem began, which was under the Biden-Harris administration that allowed 15 million people from South America, Central America, and across the oceans to come through our southern borders, manipulate asylum, be poorly vetted, and then scattered to the seven winds of the United States," Lopez told Fox News.

"I have yet to hear a single Democrat hold Biden and Harris accountable for what has happened," he added.

RELATED: Chicago residents won’t get to vote on city’s sanctuary status after lawmakers block referendum

Raymond Lopez. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Lopez explained that there are currently 2,000 high-priority targets in Chicago who are known dangers to the community, but noted that Democratic leaders "refuse to work" with Trump to remove them.

"We will not allow the Trump administration to remove them simply because we don't want to look as though we're capitulating to him," Lopez stated.

Lopez has previously fought to roll back the city's sanctuary laws to allow the Chicago Police Department to cooperate with federal immigration agents when illegal alien suspects have been arrested or convicted of certain crimes. He stated that his amendment to Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance "would NOT have protected" Medina-Medina from federal immigration enforcement.

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