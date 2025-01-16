Chicago Dems devolve into civil war over sanctuary laws shielding illegal aliens

The Chicago City Council devolved into a civil war on Wednesday after Democratic members voted against a proposal from two of their colleagues to roll back the city's sanctuary laws.



Democratic aldermen Raymond Lopez and Silvana Tabares introduced an amendment to Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance that would have allowed the Chicago Police Department to cooperate with federal immigration agents when illegal aliens have been arrested or convicted of certain crimes.

'They profit on fear.'

Under the current ordinance, city officials are prohibited from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in any enforcement situation.

The proposal would have granted local officials the ability to cooperate with ICE when an illegal alien is arrested or convicted of sexual crimes involving a minor or gang, drug, and prostitution-related activities.

The above carve-outs proposed by the aldermen were previously removed under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D).

Wednesday's city council meeting was packed with residents who came out to voice support for both sides of the issue.

During the meeting's rowdy public comment period, a man who referred to himself as "the Chicago Conservative" spoke in support of removing sanctuary protections for illegal aliens.

During the previous speaker's comments and while the Chicago Conservative walked toward the microphone, Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) could be seen away from his seat, having a side conversation.

"Good morning, Brandon Johnson," the Chicago Conservative said. "I'm going to start off with this question: Who are you loyal to, the American citizens here in Chicago or the illegal immigrants here in Chicago?"

His comments received boos and jeers from some residents in the chamber.

"The sanctuary law that Brandon Johnson allowed has drawn criminals, drug dealers, and now terrorists — we have terrorists in our city now. Some here in city hall as we speak," the Chicago Conservative continued.

Johnson returned to his seat to address the audience uproar and restore order to the chamber, briefly pausing the Chicago Conservative's speech to issue a warning to those being disruptive.

"The Democratic Party cannot save us. Only God can save us," the Chicago Conservative added.

During the meeting, the city council voted 39-11 to dismiss the Democratic aldermen's proposal.

Lopez and Tabares may have an opportunity to pass the proposal during a future meeting. However, it would require 34 votes to approve, and Johnson, who has been a staunch supporter of the city's sanctuary status, would undoubtedly move to veto it.

Johnson applauded the city council for rejecting the amendment.

"Our job is to make sure that people are protected and safe. That is the top priority of any government, and that's what we're going to do," Johnson stated. "The fear that has found its way in the city of Chicago, because of the threats that are coming from the incoming administration, the people of Chicago can rest assured that the full force of government will do everything in its power to protect the residents of this city."

Tabares responded to the vote, saying, "These immigrant advocates, they don't want to solve the problem."

"It fuels their narrative and capacity to fundraise, and so they profit on fear," she added.

Lopez claimed, "All of this is just political theater for them to have a boogeyman to point at the next four years."