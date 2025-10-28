19-year-old fatally attacked 52-year-old worker at Chick-fil-A with knife and hammer, police say

A 19-year-old man was arrested for attacking and killing a 52-year-old delivery worker at Chick-fil-A in the middle of the night, Illinois police say.

Darryl Lee Jr. of Kankakee allegedly broke into the restaurant at about 3 a.m. and attacked Tracey Land of Bridgeview with a knife and hammer.

'The guy got my son on the floor, so I got out of the car, and I was trying to get him away from my son so he couldn't hit my son anymore.'

Land died from the alleged attack.

Lee then reportedly attacked a 20-year-old maintenance worker at the same location. The man was stabbed but fought with Lee and was able to subdue him until police arrived.

He was helped by his mother, who was also a maintenance worker and happened to be in a car nearby and rushed in to help her son.

"There were hitting each other," she said anonymously to WLS-TV. "The guy got my son on the floor, so I got out of the car, and I was trying to get him away from my son so he couldn't hit my son anymore."

Lee was charged with nearly a dozen counts related to the incident, including the following:

First-degree murder, a class M felony

Attempted first-degree murder, a class X felony

Concealment of homicidal death, a class 3 felony

Aggravated battery, a class 3 felony

Armed robbery, a class X felony

Armed violence, a class X felony

Burglary, a class 2 felony

Oswego Police transported Lee to the Kendall County Jail.

RELATED: Elderly man confesses to killing his daughter and wife with an ax to avoid homelessness after losing his job, police say

"This was an unprovoked attack and resulted in a tragic loss of life. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this tragic incident," reads a statement from Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin.

"We are grateful for the bravery of those who intervened and for the coordinated response from our officers, fire personnel, and assisting agencies," he added.

WGN-TV reported that Lee's defense attorney expressed concern that he was not fit to stand trial.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!