Woman who allegedly posted videos of herself torturing her 7-year-old son on Instagram was 'paranoid' about demons

An Ohio woman from Brunswick who allegedly committed horrific acts of abuse against her 7-year-old son could be seen smiling in a news video of her arrest.

Police began a multi-state search for 32-year-old Tiarika Baymon after receiving a call from the Federal Bureau of Investigation that the child was missing and possibly in danger, according to Brunswick Police Department Lt. Chris Spencer.

Investigators said they have not released the video of the alleged abuse because of its graphic and disturbing nature.

Spencer said that police were able to ping her cell phone in order to track her whereabouts and issued an Amber Alert to search for the child. Because of the cellphone tracking, he said that police had her in custody within 10 minutes of issuing the alert.

The Amber Alert described Baymon as "paranoid" and speaking about demons.

Police eventually located the woman's car parked along a wood line in Pennsylvania, with Baymon asleep in the driver's seat and the child on top of the pulled-down back seat. The woman allegedly had a gun in her lap.

"The child was in significant distress," said Ross Township Deputy Chief Brian Kohlhepp. The boy was described as dehydrated and sweaty.

Police said the child showed signs of being tied up and having possibly suffered broken bones. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Video of the woman in custody from WKYC-TV shows her smiling at the news camera as she was led into a patrol car.

"Thank you, guys!" she yells.

Baymon was charged with felony child endangerment, but police said they expect her to face many more charges.

She is also smiling broadly in her booking photo.

The boy will be place into protective custody after being released from the hospital.

