High school principal placed on paid leave over comments about Charlie Kirk — now he's been convicted on child porn charges

A man who formerly worked as a principal at an Oregon high school was convicted on child porn charges after he was placed on paid leave for comments about the death of Charlie Kirk.

Jeremy P. Williams, 50, was on paid leave when he was arrested in Sept. 2025 on numerous charges, according to a letter written by Rainier School District superintendent Chad Holloway.

He was charged with possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit content, as well as distribution of the same.

He resigned as principal in Nov. 2025 and was getting paid $99.5K in his last year.

Police said they were informed by alerts from a social media site about the illicit images connected to an account used by a resident of Longview, Washington.

Investigators obtained warrants to confirm that the account belonged to Williams and then served a search warrant at his home to confiscate computers, phones, and other digital storage devices.

He was charged with possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit content, as well as distribution of the same.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder sentenced Williams to five years and one month in prison after he was convicted in February. He must also serve three years of probation, pay $3K in court fees, and register as a sex offender.

None of the images were of students from the high school, police say.

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Investigators said more than 30 child sex abuse images were found on his devices. One involved a 6-month-old child.

A reporter for the Daily Chronicle in Longview said Williams previously boasted about winning awards for writing erotic fiction.