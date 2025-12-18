Child sex abuse material found on PE teacher's phone after he inappropriately touched students, police say

A California physical education teacher allegedly sexually assaulted two students before police found child sex abuse material on his phone, according to the Tehachapi Police Department.

The parent of a student contacted police after the student said they were inappropriately touched by 43-year-old Timothy Seaman. The victim said the incident had taken place on campus.

Police executed a search warrant at Seaman's home and seized several digital devices, including cell phones.

During an investigation, police found a second alleged victim who had been inappropriately touched at the same campus.

On Dec. 10, police executed a search warrant at Seaman's home and seized several digital devices, including cell phones. Police said the devices were analyzed by the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Secret Service in Bakersfield.

Investigators were able to extract alleged evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography from the devices.

On Tuesday, police located Seaman in Porterville and arrested him without incident. He was booked at the Lerdo Facility of the Kern County Jail on possession of child pornography and sexual battery of a minor.

Tehachapi police are asking for the public's help in finding other possible victims.

Seaman can be seen in a video from 2015 when he was a head coach of a high school football team that won an NFL contest and was featured in a documentary for the Super Bowl that year.

"I never imagined in a million years that I'd ever get to go to a Super Bowl for free," Seaman said at the time.

Tehachapi is a city of about 13,000 residents located in the Mojave Desert about two hours north of Los Angeles.