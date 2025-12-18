Trump White House trolls Obama, Biden with new plaques in Presidential Walk of Fame

The Trump administration has made another addition to its many makeovers of the White House, this time poking fun at some of President Donald Trump's predecessors.

On Wednesday, the White House added biographical plaques under the portraits of the Presidential Walk of Fame along the colonnade of the West Wing.

'Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History.'

Each president's portrait is now accompanied by a plaque detailing the achievements and mishaps of their presidency. However, two former presidents, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, were given special treatment with an extra plaque detailing some of the lowlights during their tenure in office.

Obama's first plaque reads: "Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History. As President, he passed the highly ineffective 'Unaffordable' Care Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress, and the Election of the largest House Republican majority since 1946. He presided over a stagnant Economy, approved the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, and signed the one-sided Paris Climate Accords, both of which were later terminated by President Donald J. Trump."

Obama's second plaque details many of his foreign and domestic failures and concludes, "His handpicked successor, Hillary Rodham Clinton, would then lose the Presidency to Donald J. Trump."

Biden, whose portrait was replaced with a photo of an autopen in reference to the autopen scandal of his presidency, fared no better: "Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction."

The second plaque notes that Biden was both "Sleepy" and "Crooked" and concludes: "Biden weaponized Law Enforcement against his political opponent, while also persecuting many other innocent people. He left office issuing blanket pardons to Radical Democrat criminals and thugs, as well as members of the Biden Crime Family — But despite it all, President Trump would get Re-Elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA!"



