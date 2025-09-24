Hilarious White House video trolling Biden at Presidential Walk of Fame goes viral online

The Trump administration posted a video trolling former President Joe Biden and his autopen antics, and it promptly jogged into viral fame on social media.

Biden had signed many of his orders with an autopen device during his time in office, including some of the controversial pardons. Since then, critics have accused former Biden staffers of using the autopen illegally without proper authorization from Biden, who also appeared to suffer from cognitive diminishment.

'An unelected aide running an autopen does not have the power to grant a pardon under the United States Constitution.'

On Wednesday, the White House posted a video showing the portraits at the "Presidential Walk of Fame" with that of Biden replaced with the photo of an autopen writing his signature on a document.

It was posted on the social media account for Margo Martin, the special assistant to the president and communications adviser. It was also identified as an official White House account.

The video quickly garnered over 1.8 million views on the X social media platform.

Biden has vehemently denied that the autopen was improperly used during his time in the White House.

"They're liars. They know it. They know, for certain. I mean, this is — look, what they, they've had a pretty good thing going here. They've done so badly," said Biden to the New York Times. "They've lied so consistently about almost everything they're doing."

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas argued that Biden's explanation of the process of using the autopen to the Times actually undermined his argument and should lead to a Justice Department investigation.

"Those have no legal force, and my recommendation to [Attorney General] Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice is they should look specifically at the most vulnerable and devise and implement a legal challenge to challenge these," Cruz explained in July, "and make clear that an unelected aide running an autopen does not have the power to grant a pardon under the United States Constitution."

