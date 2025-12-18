VIRAL video: Somali man taunts Americans — ‘Go to work for me, you f**king white animals!’

A TikTok video created by a Somali-American man is going viral on social media right now.

In it, the creator says: “Thank you for working so hard so I can be home all day — free. I can use my EBT. Go to work for me, white boy, white girl! Yeah! Go to work for me, you f**king white animals! F**king work for me. Yeah, you f**king work for me. And the U.S. government — they work for me. All of you work for me. Now go to work.”

This is what we get when Christians assume they intuitively know the character of God instead of actually reading Scripture, Steve Deace says.

Back when Deace was a new Christian and just beginning his career in politics, he struggled with “being kind to the alien and sojourner.” He would often speak to people who were pro-immigration — nuns, pastors, and Chamber of Commerce officials — who would peddle the argument that “these are just people that want to have a track at life.”

“I could see myself falling into this to the point that one day, I let them put one of their illegal aliens on my show,” he says.

This particular individual was attending the University of Iowa — a “very prestigious public university in the Midwest, if not America,” Deace says.

The conversation was “fairly sympathetic” until Deace asked him this question: What do you say to the parents of students in Iowa whose children were denied a seat at Iowa State University because the university chose to give it to you — an illegal alien?

His answer, Deace says, “was a lot like that Somali video.”

In essence, he said this: “Well, you guys stole this land from the Injuns. It’s an illegitimate country. I don’t feel any guilt and remorse whatsoever. And you’ve been raping the Latin world and third world ever since. So, you owe me.”

At that moment, the “scales [fell] off” Deace’s eyes. “I’m sitting there saying to myself during the break, ‘I just let these people work me over.’ Absolutely just worked me over. That’ll never happen again,” he recounts.

Today, he doesn’t let others’ speculations about the character of God inform his viewpoints. He just looks at Scripture.

“Let’s open up the word of God and see what it actually says. And I’m reading Nehemiah. There’s mass deportations. They’re building walls. God is punishing his people for not keeping boundary stones. I think the first judgment after Noah’s flood is the Tower of Babel. And God’s like, ‘Nope, you guys do not get to come together as one nebulous, globalist glob. We're not doing that here,”’ Deace says.

But years and years of Christians ignorantly assuming that, according to God’s character, we should open borders and welcome anyone and everyone who wants to come here has landed us in the predicament we’re currently in — a predicament where a Somali immigrant can sit at home for free and make videos taunting white Americans, whom he considers his personal slaves.

“Now it’s just in your face,” Deace says.

The attitude of so many illegal aliens, he says, is this: “We will pee on you and tell you it’s raining. In fact, while we’re peeing on you and you know we’re peeing on you and you can smell the urine in the air, we’re going to keep just telling you it’s raining. We’re going to laugh at you because we have no fear of you whatsoever. None. We have no fear of your politicians.”

