Chip Roy honors heroes saving kids in deadly Texas flood and exposes media lies on 'The Glenn Beck Program'

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) joined "The Glenn Beck Program" on Monday morning to provide an update on the devastating flash flood that killed at least 82 people, including 28 children, in Kerr County.

Roy highlighted the community's heroism and torched the legacy media for sharing baseless falsehoods about the government's response in the wake of the natural disaster.

'This is just the kind of hateful rhetoric that comes out of people that want to politicize everything, demean everything.'

The congressman noted that he typically spends each Fourth of July with his family in Kerrville to attend a concert, but he spent it in Washington, D.C., this year after President Donald Trump's team requested he stay for the signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"I've spent most of the last three days [in Kerrville]," Roy told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck. "There's long waiting lines for people to volunteer."

He called the community's support "a great testimony to the strength, resolve, [and] compassion of not just people at Kerrville but across Texas and the whole country."

RELATED: Horror and heroism in Texas as search for flood survivors continues

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Roy blasted legacy media for "politicizing" the tragedy and spreading false information to criticize the Trump administration.

"The finger-pointing, generally, is just offensive," he told Beck. "We're down on the ground with first responders, trying to find people, and we're trying to clean up debris, and we're trying to help a community heal."

He shared stories of "tremendous acts of heroism," including Jane Ragsdale, a longtime camp director, and Dick Eastland, a Christian summer camp owner, who both died while trying to save children from the flash flood.

"You got a camp director, who died trying to save little girls, and I'm there with his daughter, who is now there with the families of the people who lost their little girls at this camp, and she was there because she loves them. Do you know how hard that was?" Roy stated. "And then you got these people like [CNN's] Dana [Bash], who were out there making this conjecture about budget cuts or the Trump administration didn't have people there, which, first of all, is false. It's just not true."

"My observation of all this is, the president, the federal government was doing what they normally do and more," he said.

Roy further slammed the media for "tracking down the family members" and publishing photographs of the children from families' social media posts.

RELATED: 'Incomprehensible tragedy': Dozens dead, 27 girls from Christian camp missing amid deadly Texas floods (UPDATE)

Photo by Eric Vryn/Getty Images

He also addressed comments from Sade Perkins, a former member of the Houston Food Insecurity Board, who claimed that Camp Mystic was a "white-only, conservative [and] Christian" program.

Roy called Perkins' claims "totally false" and "absolutely ridiculous," adding that the camp "welcomes anybody and everybody."

He told Beck, "This is just the kind of hateful rhetoric that comes out of people that want to politicize everything, demean everything. Everything has to be woke, everything has to be this [diversity, equity, and inclusion] ideology that's destroying our country."

"The fact is, these are really, really good people who are dedicated to the mission of advancing the Kingdom of Christ and doing so with these historic camps that have been multigenerational along a great and beautiful part of the rivers in Texas," Roy added.

Roy emphasized his commitment to working with local, state, and federal officials to prevent future "extraordinary" tragedies, stressing that installing warning sirens may be an urgent first step.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!