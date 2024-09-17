Chris Cuomo says he called Trump after assassination attempt because he's 'ashamed' of media's 'unacceptable' lack of concern

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo said in a lengthy monologue on his show Monday that he called former President Donald Trump after the latest assassination attempt because he's "ashamed" of the media's "unacceptable" lack of concern about the "threats" on Trump's life.

Cuomo — who's certainly no fan of Trump — told his audience he's bothered by "the lack of reaction to the second attempt on Trump in the last couple of months. 'Oh, but the [suspect] didn't even shoot.' What if it was your father? Or what if it was Kamala Harris? Or President Biden, God forbid? You think that it would be almost a shoulder shrug and more talk about the Secret Service and allocation of funds than just how crazy it is that this is what's happening in our country? That reaction of, 'Well, c'mon, don't make too much of it.' He had an AK-47 pointed at him! The reaction is unacceptable. And it's the second time media and political players have gotten away with playing down what should be a cause for panic."

Cuomo also took aim at Biden and Harris, saying it's "troubling ... to hear fake concern by our sitting president and almost nothing from the Democrat who wants to lead us about what happened with Trump."



The host also spoke about the steadily growing sociopolitical divide in the United States and noted how journalists stoke that fire: "Division gets you paid, division gets you clicks, division gets you a following, division — especially in digital media — is absolutely the way to get known." Cuomo added that people like Trump's would-be assassins are "picking up on all the hostility."

He then said that despite being a Trump critic, "I called him today because I am ashamed of how we are responding and not responding to the threats on him, and I feel for his family, and I know you can roll your eyes and say, 'Oh yeah he asked for it' — listen, that’s your choice, and I think it’s a wrong choice, OK? We gotta get out of the judgment business unless it is judging ourselves, and you gotta start rewarding things that are better."

"And I gotta tell you, I don't know how he stays in the race," Cuomo added. "I don't know how he got up after being shot in the head. And you people who try to mitigate that, you need to check yourself. He gets up, pumping his fist, stays in the race, barely even talks about it."

More from Cuomo's monologue:

That's why I reached out to Trump. I wanted to just say, 'Listen, I'm really sorry that this is going on, and it's being dealt with this way.' Not because I'm in favor of his politics or what he says; I criticize him all the time, that's my job, and he deserves it. But he doesn't deserve this. A guy pointing an AK-47 at him while he's playing golf? And we take solace in the fact that the guy didn't get any rounds off? That does not work for me. If I had been through what that [Trump]'s been through in the last two months, you would not know where I am. You would never see me on TV again. No way I would do that. I don't know how he does it. He's got kids — they're adults — but he's got grandkids, he's got a wife. And people giving ... crap to [former first lady] Melania Trump, worrying about whether or not there was a plot around [her] husband. How could she not? I don't think she's right, but I totally get why she feels that way — and people mock her? And then her husband has a guy pointing ... an AK-47? Where are those people apologizing? That's what it's time for: 'I should not have come at you, Melania Trump, for suggesting that maybe there was something more afoot. I get your paranoia. I get your feelings. You have a right to that.' There's nothing wrong with saying that, with being a basic, decent human being. It has gotten too out of control, too far from where we need to be, and how we need to be. And I don't know what to do about it. I don't know.

You can view Cuomo's monologue here.

