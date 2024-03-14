'I was lucky to find mine': Christie Brinkley reveals skin cancer removal

Christie Brinkley has disclosed that she had skin cancer removed.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior," Brinkley, 70, noted in an Instagram post that also included three photos.

"I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up .. The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation . He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!" she noted.

"The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I'll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST !" she noted.

According to the mayoclinic.org, "Basal cell carcinoma occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck."

Brinkley urged people to use sunscreen and get themselves checked out.

"So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends!" she wrote.

