Nancy Pelosi's daughter announces run for blue state Senate seat

The daughter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a campaign for a California state Senate seat after her mother said she would not seek re-election.

Christine Pelosi, 59, has worked as an attorney, an author, and the chair of the California Democratic Party's Women's Caucus, and she believes that experience qualifies her to become a state senator.

'Fighting for consumer rights, women's rights, gun violence survivors, immigrants, and our most vulnerable communities against the threat we face.'

"I'm running to represent you, San Francisco, in Sacramento," Pelosi said in a video she posted to social media Monday. "Fighting for consumer rights, women's rights, gun violence survivors, immigrants, and our most vulnerable communities against the threat we face."

Her mother announced Thursday that she was not seeking re-election to the U.S. House after 38 years in the same office, where she was the first and only female speaker of the U.S. House in history.

"What do we do when our freedoms are under attack?" Christine Pelosi continued. "We speak up, we fight back, and we organize power for the people, and that's what I want to do for you."

She is currently on the executive committee of the Democratic National Committee and previously worked as a special counsel in the Clinton administration.

Some had speculated that the daughter might seek Nancy Pelosi's office after she retired, but Christine Pelosi decided against it.

"I like the thought of forging my own path," Christine Pelosi said in an interview.

"I don't think that there is a better representative or a better speaker in Washington, D.C., for San Francisco than Nancy Pelosi," she continued. "And I wish everybody luck as they attempt to follow in those stilettos."

Christine Pelosi is the second of five children of the former speaker.

