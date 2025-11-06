Nancy Pelosi announces retirement after nearly 4 decades in Congress

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that she will not seek re-election after nearly four decades serving in Congress.

Pelosi was first elected to the House in 1987 to represent California and eventually became the first female speaker of the House. Pelosi served as speaker from 2007 to 2011 under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and again from 2019 to 2023 under Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

"For decades, I've cherished the privilege of representing our magnificent city in the United States Congress," Pelosi said in a video posted on X.

"That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know," Pelosi said. "I will not be seeking re-election to Congress."

"With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative," Pelosi said.

