Chuck Todd rips into Democrats for ignoring and marginalizing males and white voters for decades

A former NBC News host mocked Democrats for having to use anthropologists to understand male voters after more than a decade of marginalizing and ignoring the white male vote.

Chuck Todd made the comments while being interviewed by Matt Lewis on his YouTube show. Todd made fun of the Democrats for beginning to use curse words in an attempt to pivot toward those voters that lost them the 2024 election.

'You spent 15 years essentially ignoring that vote, and in fact, not only ignoring it — interest groups going out of their way to marginalize that demographic group.'

"They're having to use anthropologists to figure out how to appeal to white men!" said Todd. "How do we talk to this strange breed of American citizen that we've never wanted their vote before, but now we do?"

He went on to recall a story demonstrating the blind spot for Democrats from a staffer who said Hillary Clinton had reached out to various ethnic groups during the 2016 campaign but didn't mention whites or males.

"My staffer goes, 'She doesn't want my vote. She didn't ask for my vote.' And he's a white male. She didn't ask for any male," Todd said.

"And now you're like, 'Oh, we got a problem.' Well, you spent 15 years essentially ignoring that vote, and in fact, not only ignoring it — interest groups going out of their way to marginalize that demographic group. And then you're shocked when that demographic group doesn't think the Democratic Party wants them to be members."

Video of his comments were widely shared on social media.

RELATED: Chuck Todd leaves NBC News as shake-up at Dem-friendly media rolls on under Trump

Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images

Todd had been previously mocked and ridiculed by many on social media for angrily denying that the mainstream media had missed the story about former President Joe Biden's decline.

“This was a failure of the Democratic Party. And ... the virtue signaling that some people have done to try to say that the media missed this story — they didn’t miss this story!" he yelled.

"The media’s got plenty of things to attack them for," Todd added. "And there are MSNBC and CNN and pundits that absolutely carried water for Joe Biden. But they’re not journalists! They’re former strategists that carried water for Joe Biden!"

