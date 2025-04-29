Chuck Todd rages against 'stupid' accusation that media covered up Biden's mental decline: 'They didn't miss this story!'

Chuck Todd went on a rant about the "stupid" accusation against the media that they covered up the mental decline of former President Joe Biden and blamed Democrats instead.

The former NBC News host was speaking with journalist Chris Cillizza when he suddenly and angrily railed against critics who accused the media of colluding with Democrats to deceive the American public about Biden's deterioration at the end of his term.

'There are MSNBC and CNN and pundits that absolutely carried water for Joe Biden. But they’re not journalists! They’re former strategists!'

“This is not a media failure,” Todd said. “This was a failure of the Democratic party. And ... the virtue signaling that some people have done to try to say that the media missed this story — they didn’t miss this story!

Todd cited one journalist's critique of the party for choosing Biden and continued on his rant.

"The media’s got plenty of things to attack them for. And there are MSNBC and CNN and pundits that absolutely carried water for Joe Biden. But they’re not journalists! They’re former strategists that carried water for Joe Biden!" he yelled.

He went on to say that the incident did not compare to the media debacle that led to the invasion of Iraq under the Bush presidency, which he did admit was a media failure.

"That was a press failure! Massive press failure! This was not that failure!" he yelled.

"This is an attempt by some to virtue signal, and it's this horrible sort of pitting different news organizations against each other," Todd concluded, "when ultimately, the people at fault are Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, every elected member of Congress!"

Here's the video of Todd's tirade:

Chuck Todd says the media didn’t cover up for Biden’s mental decline: “The media didn’t miss this story! It’s a right-wing manufactured premise in order to stain the media.” pic.twitter.com/n14PWB6GUQ

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 29, 2025

Democrats have enthusiastically formed a circular firing squad to blame each other for the devastating results of the election and to seize control of the direction of the party.

