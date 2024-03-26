Chuck Todd learns very quickly why no one believes his sudden interest in 'credibility' and the 'basic truth'

NBC News anchor Chuck Todd is doubling down.

After publicly scolding his bosses for hiring former Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor at NBC News, Todd defended his tirade by offering himself as the vanguard of journalistic integrity.

"The issue isn’t about ideology, it's about basic truth," Todd claimed.

"Those trying to make this a left-right issue are being intentionally dishonest," he charged. "This is about whether honest journalists are supposed to lend their credibility to someone who intentionally tried to ruin ours."

The problem with Todd's stance is painfully obvious, though it's telling that Todd himself refuses to look in the mirror.

For decades, there has been a revolving door between the media, government, and politics. The transition from campaign worker or White House staffer to paid media talking head is a "well-grooved template," Politico explained. It has been happening for decades, and both Republicans and Democrats are guilty of it.

And yet, Todd only stands on his soapbox of principles to lecture us about "credibility" and the "basic truth" when a pro-Donald Trump Republican becomes his colleague. Meanwhile, it's just a typical day in the Acela Corridor when a Democrat jumps ship directly from the White House to NBC News.

Anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear knows the outrage is about ideology — McDaniel's versus the corporate media's — and that's why no one believes Todd's outrage:

"Absolutely amazing that Chuck Todd really believes NBC and MSDNC have journalistic credibility and ethics — when polls show Americans overwhelmingly hate and distrust them — and Democrats now view Chuck Todd and this sh***y network as some beacon of journalistic integrity," journalist Glenn Greenwald said.

"Given what you guys did with the Trump-Russia collusion nonsense and COVID, maybe your credibility deserves to be damaged. And you guys have perma-liar Jen Psaki and Simone Sanders, and whatever Obama press secretaries you had in the past. They spun and lied every damn day but you didn't mind hiring them, right?" radio host Ross Kaminsky said.

"Chuck Todd has pushed the Russia collusion hoax for years. He has NEGATIVE credibility. This is hilarious," commentator Mollie Hemingway said.

"The best thing about this controversy is that NBC News employs John Brennan who helped create Russiagate. CNN employs James Clapper who lied to America about the NSA spying on them w/o warrants. And Fox News employs Mike Pompeo who plotted to assassinate a journalist. But Mitt Romney’s niece is a bridge too far," another person said.

"People like Chuck see plummeting trust in media and they refuse to even consider the possibility that they did it to themselves. It can’t be them. They’re perfect. They’re brave. They’re vital to 'our democracy.' They have to blame someone else. They NEED to blame someone else," one person said.

There is a reason that public trust in the corporate media remains at record lows, and Todd would do himself some good by looking in the mirror.

