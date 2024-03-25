Chuck Todd scolds his own bosses for hiring Ronna McDaniel — but his cries stink of hypocrisy: 'The elephant in the room'

NBC News anchor Chuck Todd cried foul on Sunday over NBC's decision to hire Ronna McDaniel. But his complaints collapse under scrutiny.

Last week, NBC News announced that it had hired McDaniel as a paid contributor, reportedly triggering weeping and gnashing of teeth among the rank-and-file journalists who work at the legacy media network. McDaniel's first appearance on the network came Sunday on "Meet the Press" where moderator Kristen Welker sought to relitigate McDaniel's beliefs about the 2020 election and Jan. 6.

After that contentious interview, Todd pontificated about "the elephant in the room."

"I think our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation," Todd told Welker.

Without any evidence, Todd questioned McDaniel's every word because "she has credibility issues that she still has to deal with," suggesting McDaniel's loyalties lie only with those who pay her. He then suggested McDaniel is impugning "NBC News' credibility" — as if the network itself isn't already doing that — and questioned what value her voice brings to the network.

Todd's complaints follow reports of internal backlash at NBC News and MSNBC over the hire. Rashida Jones, MSNBC's president, tried to quell the unrest among her staff by explaining there are no plans to include McDaniel in any of MSNBC's programming, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Still, the cries ring hollow because the legacy media doesn't actually believe in credibility, fairness, and journalistic ethics.

Where was the outrage when MSNBC hired Jen Psaki directly out of the White House in a deal that was seemingly negotiated before she left her job as President Joe Biden's press secretary? Where was the outrage when Donna Brazile leaked town hall topics to Hillary Clinton's campaign? Why didn't Chuck Todd disclose that he was the landlord of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)? How about George Stephanopoulos, one of the faces of ABC News, who was hired directly out of Bill Clinton's White House?

The truth is there is a revolving door between the government, politics, and media. People shift from one industry to the other all the time.

It's not genuine, therefore, to be upset at NBC's decision to hire McDaniel — after she spent more than seven years leading one of the two major political parties — when Democrats routinely leave politics and the government to join a corporate media outlet without backlash.

