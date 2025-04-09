Chris Cillizza gets mocked to oblivion for trying to defend media for covering up Biden's mental decline

Journalist Chris Cillizza tried to defend the media against allegations that they intentionally covered up the mental decline of the previous president — and faced brutal mockery for it.

The former CNN political analyst admitted that the media had failed to appropriately cover former President Joe Biden's diminishment before he dropped out of his re-election campaign. However, he bristled at suggestions that the media did so intentionally out of political bias.

'You spent years doodling Biden's name in your trapper keeper. You had a love affair with him.'

Cillizza said he disagreed with a critic who said the media hid Biden's mental capacity as an act of "intentional" activism.

"While I absolutely believe that the media — myself VERY much included — didn't work hard enough to get around the smokescreen the Biden people were putting up around him — I do not think that it was 'intentional activism.' We simply didn't push hard enough," he wrote on social media.

Others on social media assailed Cillizza for the dubious defense of the media.

"And this is why nobody can take the media seriously. Until they accept how badly they failed, nothing will change," replied Pradheep Shanker of National Review.

"You were complicit and worked hand in hand with the regime to cover it up. A complete moron could see Biden was toast but y’all claimed our eyes didn’t work and everything we saw was a 'cheap fake.'" read another popular response.

"Of course it was. If 85 percent of the public could see it, you could. You didn't want to," responded Charles C.W. Cooke of National Review.

"Chris is either lying, or he’s insane," said actor Nick Searcy simply.

Blaze Media media critic Rob Eno chimed in to take a shot at Cillizza's claim.

"No it was intentional activism. 100% you guys are the problem," he wrote. "You spent years doodling Biden's name in your trapper keeper. You had a love affair with him. I still have all your old CNN emails in my gmail with you gushing over him. So of course you weren't going to push him."

Cillizza had previously written about the media's failures to push back on the White House, but many noted that the admission appeared to be a justification for any future attack by the media on President Donald Trump.

