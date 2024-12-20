Chris Cillizza apologizes for letting White House shame him into ignoring Biden's cognitive decline

A former political analyst at CNN admitted that he allowed the White House to shame him into ignoring signs of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

Chris Cillizza made the admission in a video on YouTube where he blamed a lack of curiosity among members of the media.

'Asking those questions isn't a partisan thing. Asking those questions is a journalism thing.'

"As a reporter, I have a confession to make," said Cillizza. "I should have pushed harder earlier for more information about Joe Biden's mental and physical well-being and any signs of decline."

He said that Republicans would press him about Biden's health but that his administration would accuse the media of bigotry for trying to bring it up.

"The White House and the people around Joe Biden were absolutely adamant that suggesting anything, asking the question about whether he was in some physical, mental, or both decline, was offensive. 'How could you? It's age shaming.' And I think that impacted me at some level," Cillizza continued.

Cillizza says that he was far more vocal about Biden's health after he was fired from CNN in Dec. 2022.

"I probably should've pushed harder on the Biden age stuff because, in retrospect, it's clear that the people close to him knew that at best, he had some good days and some bad days," he added.

While Cillizza appeared to be contrite about his journalistic failures, he went on to set up the conditions for the media to openly criticize President-elect Donald Trump about questions about his mental health.

"I think it's a lesson that we have to learn going forward. Because again, Donald Trump will be the oldest person ever to hold office if he serves for four years, and I will be mindful of that. Because again, asking those questions isn't a partisan thing. Asking those questions is a journalism thing," he claimed.

Biden was forced to abandon his re-election campaign after his cognitive decline was made evident during a disastrous debate with then-candidate Trump. Some Democrats have since blamed their devastating losses in the election on the administration not taking the president's decline seriously.

